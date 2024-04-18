Expert: Judge may be forced to take extreme measures to protect jurors after Trump intimidation





Seven jurors were sworn in on the second day of former President Donald Trump's secret trial in New York, more than a third of the number of jurors and alternates needed to hold a trial in the state. Their placement, which happened more quickly than expected, also led some legal experts to preemptively sound the alarm about juror safety.

The selected Manhattan residents were selected from a pool of 96 potential jurors who began the process Monday afternoon. Four of the jurors chosen so far are men and three are women. Among those seated are two lawyers, an oncology nurse from the Upper East Side, an IT consultant from Puerto Rico, a software engineer based in Chelsea, a woman from Harlem who works in education, and a man from 'Ireland who resides in West Harlem, reports Politico. .

The jury will determine whether Trump is guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to an adult film actress who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with the former president in 2006. Prosecutors have accused Trump of 'deprived voters of important information about his conduct with women by executing the cover-up during the final weeks of his 2016 presidential campaign. After a break on Wednesday, the trial will resume Thursday morning with a new slate of 96 jurors.

Once jury selection is complete – which could conclude by the end of the week – the trial will begin with closing arguments from the parties and the presentation of evidence. At the court's current pace, that could happen as soon as next Monday, according to Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace University and a former New York prosecutor.

“After Monday, it looked like the jury selection process might take weeks,” he told Salon, adding that he was “very surprised” by the number of jurors seated Tuesday and the “likelihood” increased that the required number is 12 jurors and up to six. replacements could be selected by the end of the week.

Dozens of people were excluded from the jury after telling presiding judge Juan Merchan that they could not be impartial, according to Politico. Other issues led the judge and parties to dismiss others for reason, while a few were dismissed by the prosecution and defense teams, who, Gershman said, each have the right to 10 opportunities – called “peremptory” challenges – to eliminate potential jurors. without providing any justification.

“The grounds for striking a juror 'for cause' are generally the juror's expressed inability to be fair, impartial and able to keep an open mind regardless of political or personal views,” Gershman explained. “Some jurors may have expressed strong opinions about Trump and the case in the past. That would not necessarily be grounds for excusing them if they insist that they can still be fair and consider the evidence of objective manner.”

Even then, a juror who has “strong convictions” for or against the former president but maintains he can be fair, he added, can still be struck by either other party in the context of a peremptory challenge.

The former president's lawyers made clear Tuesday that they have delved into the depths of prospective jurors' social media pages for potential signs of bias in years-old posts. Several potential jurors were dismissed after the judge reviewed their previous thoughts online.

Merchan fired a man after Trump lawyer Todd Blanche highlighted a social media post in which the man wrote: “Good news!! Trump lost his court battle over his illegal travel ban!!! followed by a suggestion to “lock him up.”

In other cases, the judge rejected Blanche's attempts to give the boot to some potential jurors, Politico notes, including one whose husband shared a post suggesting that “The Avengers” should unseat Trump.

When selecting potential jurors for a trial, prosecutors and the defense look for different qualities, former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance explained in an article published Wednesday in her Substack newsletter, “Civil Discourse.”

“The defendant is looking for holdout jurors,” she wrote, later adding that the Trump defense team's “goal” is to assemble “a jury that cannot reach a verdict, a jury that ' pend'”, which could lead to the declaration of a mistrial.

However, prosecutors, since their task in securing a conviction is to “convince each juror that their testimony constitutes proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt” and aim to weed out potential jurors who they “believe do not It won't be fair to them,'” Vance said.

As the selection process began, juror profiles also flooded the airwaves and the Internet as media outlets weighed in on scraps of information about who would decide the former president's fate in the case. The level of detail in some profiles — coupled with the judge's earlier reprimands of Trump over his courtroom muttering following questioning of a potential juror — has also prompted some legal experts to point out potential issues related to juror safety.

Want a daily summary of all the news and commentary the Show has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Asked what jurors might think after being chosen, former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori expressed concerns about jurors' well-being in an interview reported by Mediaite.

“First of all, I imagine it's a little surreal, isn't it? To be selected. I wonder if some of them aren't a little unhappy with the amount of information that are made public about them,” Khardori told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Tuesday evening: emphasizing that the responsibility for protecting the information “lies with the prosecutor's office and the judge.”

Khardori added that he doesn't think “this jury will necessarily remain anonymous if it continues like this.”

Although only the judge, the prosecution and the defense team knew the full identities of the jurors and whether jurors need other protections now is “unclear,” Gershman told Salon, the judge could later order “that the trial be conducted in such a manner” that the jurors could be protected from the public and the media” if it “reasonably appears that the jurors could be subjected to threats and intimidation from from Trump and his supporters.

“Given that Trump has threatened and intimidated so many people in the criminal justice system – judges, prosecutors, their families, witnesses – and was even reprimanded yesterday by the judge for muttering angrily within earshot of a candidate juror – it is not inconceivable that the judge could be forced to take extreme measures to protect the integrity of the trial and the jury,” he said.

Learn more

about Trump's criminal trial

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2024/04/17/expert-may-be-forced-to-take-extreme-measures-to-protect-jurors-after-intimidation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos