7 major issues for the 2024 elections





WASHINGTON The political contrasts between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are growing sharper as the general election campaign gets into full swing.

But what does this choice represent for ordinary voters and for the economic and cultural issues that are important to them? A rematch between the Democratic incumbent and his Republican predecessor may seem moot to many voters, but the political stakes are enormous for tens of millions of Americans and around the world.

Here are seven big issues in the 2024 elections.

Abortion

The contrast: Biden favors federal abortion protections; Trump opposes it. Trump supported national restrictions on abortion when he was president, but now downplays the need for a federal ban, with Republicans divided on the issue. Biden does not support federal limits.

Biden championed the Women's Health Protection Act, a bill aimed at protecting the right to abortion in all 50 states under federal law and banning medically unnecessary barriers to access to abortion. procedure. To achieve this, he asked voters to send him a Democratic Congress that supports legal abortion.

Trump boasted that he “broke Roe v. Wade” by choosing three of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned it, achieving the Republican Party's four-decade goal. More recently, Trump has openly worried that the backlash could cost him and his party the election. Last week, Trump said the issue should be left to the states, a change from his support for nationwide restrictions when he was president. His new position has drawn pushback from GOP allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and abortion rights advocates, who say he is wrong and that Republicans should not let dissuade them from their long-standing goal of enacting certain measures. national limits on abortion.

Some Republicans downplay the possibility that federal restrictions on abortion will pass Congress, even if they gain full control. Biden and his allies are telling voters to look at the Republican Party's long history of supporting federal restrictions and not their recent rhetoric.

Immigration

The contrast: Trump promised a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration and tougher executive actions; Biden is calling on Congress to give him more tools to manage an overwhelmed border and create new legal pathways to immigrate to the United States.

Trump has called existing border laws an existential threat to the United States, saying migrants are poisoning our country's blood and bringing new languages. His campaign website says: President Trump will end Biden's border disaster. He will once again end catch and release, restore stay in Mexico, and eliminate asylum fraud. In cooperative states, President Trump will direct the National Guard and local law enforcement to help quickly remove illegal alien gang members and criminals.

After rolling back some of Trump's policies, Biden recently moved to support stricter immigration laws as the system remains overwhelmed. He championed a bipartisan bill to raise the bar for asylum, grant more U.S. resources to process asylum applications and turn away ineligible migrants, and authorize the president to temporarily close the border if migration levels reach certain triggers. (Republicans blocked the bill in the Senate despite lobbying by Trump, who wants to use the border as an election issue.) Biden also endorsed the U.S. Citizenship Act, which would provide a path to citizenship for people who are there illegally. to the United States if they succeed. check their backgrounds and pay their taxes.

Basically, Trump has aligned himself with forces that want to reduce immigration to the country, while Biden has embraced the belief that immigrants make the United States better.

Healthcare and Prescription Drugs

The contrast: Biden wants to expand provisions of the Affordable Care Act and allow Medicare to negotiate more prescription drugs; Trump has aggressively criticized the ACA but has not proposed a health care plan.

Biden, who was vice president when the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, sees it as a valuable achievement to protect and strengthen. The law, also known as “Obamacare,” which expanded coverage to 45 million people through subsidies, insurance mandates and an expansion of Medicaid, continues to face opposition from conservatives .

Separately, Biden touted a provision in his Inflation Reduction Act that allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for 10 prescription drugs. He has said he wants to increase that number to 50 if re-elected, with a goal of $200 billion in savings.

Trump spent his four years as president unsuccessfully fighting to repeal and dismantle the law through legislation and executive actions and by approving lawsuits to wipe it out. In November, Trump called for a review of plans to “end” the ACA. He has recently sought to downplay this and insists he only wants to improve the law. But he didn't offer a health care plan. Many of his Republican allies in Congress still favor repealing or rolling back the ACA, including a budget from the Republican Study Committee, which includes about 80 percent of the members of the House Republican Conference, including President Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

Taxes

The contrast: Trump's 2017 tax cuts expire at the end of next year and he has called for extending them; Biden has called for raising taxes on families earning more than $400,000 to fund various priorities.

A series of Trump tax cuts, which Republicans passed in 2017 along party lines, will expire at the end of 2025. Congress and the winner of the election will decide their fate.

In a recent private speech to wealthy donors, Trump said his policies included “extending the Trump tax cuts” if elected, according to a Trump campaign official. This would keep rates lower across the income spectrum, with the biggest benefits reserved for higher earners.

Biden attacked the law as a gift to the wealthiest Americans, promising to make sure “big corporations and the very rich finally pay their fair share.” He supported raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and said “no one making less than $400,000 will pay an extra penny in federal taxes.” Biden also calls for a $3,600 tax cut per child for families, an average tax break of $800 for “frontline workers” and a 25% minimum tax for billionaires, according to a recently released campaign plan published.

The expiration of the Trump tax cuts will restore the unlimited federal deduction for state and local taxes, which Republicans had capped at $10,000 in the 2017 law. Republicans largely support keeping the cap, with some exceptions , while most Democrats want to lift it.

Judges and the Supreme Court

The contrast: Their backgrounds tell a clear story. Trump chose young conservative judges to serve on the federal bench, while Biden chose liberals focused on professional and personal diversity.

One of the starkest contrasts concerns the types of judges Trump and Biden would choose for lifetime appointments to federal courts. A simple way for voters to think about it is whether they prefer new justices with the conservative views of Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's top Supreme Court pick, or the liberal views of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Biden's pick (so far only) to the High Court. .

As president, Trump has appointed young, conservative judges who will serve for generations. Biden has focused on seeking judges with diverse backgrounds and resumes, including more civil rights attorneys and public defenders.

Perhaps the biggest question is whether there will be a vacancy on the Supreme Court in the next four years. The winner of the presidential election and the party that controls the Senate would fill it.

Trade

The contrast: Trump imposes blanket 10% tariffs on imports; The Biden White House opposes it, saying it would increase inflation.

Trump, long skeptical of U.S. trade deals, has proposed imposing 10% tariffs on all imported goods if he returns to the White House. He recently told Fox News that it could be 60% or more on imports of Chinese goods.

Biden opposes this idea. In a weekend memo, the White House criticized the idea of ​​”widespread tariffs that would raise taxes and prices by $1,500 per American family,” without naming Trump; he was referring to an estimate from the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, that Trump's 10% tax on imports could cost an average American household $1,500 a year.

Biden, in contrast, has sought to boost the domestic manufacturing industry with major federal investments in semiconductors and electric vehicles.

Foreign policy and NATO

The contrast: Biden favors aid to Ukraine, while Trump is skeptical; Biden supports NATO and a traditional view of American power, while Trump has criticized NATO and expressed isolationist views.

The clearest example of the foreign policy differences between the two countries concerns the fate of Ukraine, which is short of munitions and says it needs U.S. help to continue containing Russian aggression. Biden is a strong supporter of aid to Ukraine, while Trump has thrown cold water on U.S. aid to Ukraine and successfully pressured House Republicans to do so. have been blocking since they took the majority in January 2023.

And it reveals a deeper divide: Biden is a strong supporter of the NATO alliance as a bulwark against adversaries like Russia and China and to preserve the post-World War II order. Trump has stepped up his criticism of NATO and aligned himself with a growing isolationist wing in the United States that wants to be less involved in world affairs. Trump recently said that as president, he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to member countries that are not living up to their dues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/issues-trump-biden-2024-election-health-care-abortion-tax-immigration-rcna147637

