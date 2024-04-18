Trump Spreads Misinformation About His Jury Selection Process to Distort the Narrative





Donald Trump is angering fans in his defense by spreading a false narrative about how jury selection works in criminal cases.

On Wednesday, April 17, the former president posted on Truth Social that his legal team did not have enough keystrokes to find an impartial jury, suggesting that if his criminal trial in Manhattan was fair, the defense would be allowed to send an unlimited number of requests. number of potential jurors at home.

“I thought STRIKES were supposed to be 'unlimited' when we were picking our jury?” he wrote. “I was then told we only had 10, not enough when we were deliberately given the second worst venue in the country. Don't worry, we also have the first worst, as the witch hunt continues ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

New York Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged the special circumstances surrounding Trump's trial, admitting that jury selection will require careful consideration and take more time than usual. But even in the most high-profile trials, no defense lawyer or prosecutor has had an unrestricted say in jury composition.

Judge Juan Merchan's courtroom in Manhattan, where Donald Trump is on trial on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

The jury selection process is known in the legal world as voir dire, when prosecutors, defense attorneys and the judge work together to question potential jurors, identify their biases and narrow down the candidates until that only the most reliable people remain.

During voir dire, jurors can be sent home in several ways. First, they can ask the judge to be excused, either because they do not believe they can fairly weigh the accused's accusations, or because they cannot afford to be away from home or work. work to serve on a jury.

Jury candidates may also be sent home under challenges for cause or peremptory.

Removing someone from the pool for cause means that the juror has demonstrated obvious bias, perhaps because of their profession, personal history, or opinions on relevant issues, that would prevent them from to reach a fair verdict.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys can request an unlimited number of dismissals for cause, but each must be approved by the judge. This also applies to Trump's case and is the court's primary means of eliminating nominees.

In contrast, Trump refers to peremptory challenges when he says his team only gets 10 warnings during jury selection.

In every trial, the prosecution and defense each have a finite number of peremptory challenges, meaning they can send a juror home without providing an explanation or requiring the judge's approval.

This type of free-riding challenge is each side's way of having a direct say in who sits on the jury by striking someone who has not technically demonstrated excusable bias, but who they fear may he sympathizes with the opposing party.

Protesters against Donald Trump appear in front of Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024.

ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty

New York State has clear rules on the number of peremptory challenges each party can raise, depending on the size and type of the case. For a criminal trial involving Class E felonies, for which Trump is charged, 10 peremptory challenges per party meets state guidelines.

If both sides were allowed an unlimited number of peremptory strikes, involving a jury in any trial would prove an impossible task. And in Trump's particular case, where the former president argued he was too famous to receive a fair trial, his legal team could easily work its way through the several hundred people who have been summoned for jury duty just to prove that the arrest of a trustworthy jury is a lost cause.

Donald Trump and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway celebrate their victory in the 2016 presidential election. Mark Wilson/Getty

Trump has repeatedly downplayed his criminal investigations as “election interference,” even though three of the four cases against him focus on that same issue, including the ongoing Manhattan case.

Trump's current criminal trial, while best known for its connection to Stormy Daniels' secret payment, is largely about whether a powerful man with equally powerful friends used illegal means to tip the balance sheet. the 2016 presidential election in his favor.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records for allegedly falsely labeling hush money payments as legal fees on financial documents.

Although the charges are white-collar in nature, the prosecutor has built a much broader case with more serious implications, alleging that the hidden money payments are part of a larger scheme involving campaign finance violations and a collaborative effort to hide damaging information. voters in the home stretch of his 2016 campaign.

If the jury finds Trump guilty of any of the charges, he could face prison time. But perhaps more important as a close presidential election approaches is that several polls show that a decent number of Trump supporters would reconsider their support if he became a convicted felon.

