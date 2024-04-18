UK lawmakers back anti-smoking bill, moving closer to future ban on all tobacco sales





London – British lawmakers have voted decisively in favor of legislation to eventually ban smoking in Britain. The controversial Tobacco and Vapes Bill is now set to become law after clearing its first hurdle in Parliament. The bill would make it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born after January 1, 2009, with the legal age for purchasing tobacco products increasing by one year each year until it eventually covers the the entire population. Supporters of the legislation, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has made it a key policy of his government, say the aim is to create the UK's “first smoke-free generation”. If adopted, it would be one of the strictest national tobacco control measures in the world. Under current law, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy tobacco products in the UK, but under the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, children who turn 15 this year, or anyone over young people, will never be able to legally buy tobacco. in Great Britain.

White House delays decision on menthol cigarette ban 05:40 The proposed legislation would not criminalize smoking, but rather the sale of tobacco based on the customer's age, and would ensure that anyone currently permitted to purchase tobacco products will never be prevented from doing so. But despite praise from some health experts and broad support in Parliament, the bill has generated controversy – even sparked a rebellion – within Sunak's own Conservative Party.

The bill was debated in the House of Commons on Tuesday, where some more libertarian-minded MPs argued it would limit individual freedoms and called it “unconservative.” Liz Truss, who was very briefly Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in 2022, called the proposal “virtue-signaling legislation aimed at protecting adults from themselves in the future.”

Another former prime minister, Boris Johnson, said it was “crazy” that the party of Winston Churchill, the famous cigar-loving British World War II leader, was considering “banning cigars”. Conservative MP Simon Clarke told CBS News' sister network BBC News that the ban would be counterproductive. “I think it might make smoking cooler,” he said. “This certainly risks creating a black market, but it also risks creating an unmanageable challenge for the authorities.” While the number of smokers in Britain has been falling for years, campaign group Action on Smoking and Health says it remains the leading cause of preventable illness and premature death in England, accounting for around 74,600 deaths each year.

What Teens and Parents Should Know About the Dangers of Vaping 03:53 The proposed bill would also attempt to reduce the number of young people people are starting to vape. It would ban the sale of cheap disposable vapes, often used by minors, and restrict the variety of vape flavors available in an effort to reduce their use by children. A similar smoking ban was proposed by former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, but it was abandoned earlier this year by the country's new coalition government. Vaping and electronic cigarettes More

