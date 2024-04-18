PM Modi writes letter to NDA candidates ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls India TV





Image Source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written personal letters to all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates contesting the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The initiative is part of an overall strategy by the BJP to ensure wide dissemination of the Prime Minister's message across all constituencies. According to reports, the candidates expressed their joy at receiving the letter and pledged to convey the Prime Minister's words to all voters in their respective constituencies. What did the Prime Minister write in the letter? “Through this letter, I would like to tell the people of your constituency that this is no ordinary election. Families across India, especially the older members, will remember the difficulties they have gone through during the 5-6 decades of Congress rule Over the last ten years, the quality of life of all sections of society has improved and many of these problems have been removed Yet it remains. still much to do and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone,” the Prime Minister wrote in the letter. “This election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote the BJP gets will help form a stable government and provide momentum to our journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047. At this crucial time, I also urge you and all other workers to take full advantage of the final hours of the election campaign,” the letter reads. Image Source: INDIA TV Letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister on the importance of this election At the same time, I also ask you to take care of your health and that of other people around you. I am aware that summer heat poses problems for everyone. But this election is extremely important to the future of our nation. This is why I am calling on voters to vote early in the morning, before the heat sets in. As a BJP candidate, I urge you to convey to every voter my assurance that every moment of my time is dedicated to welfare. of my fellow citizens. I wish you victory in the elections,” added the Prime Minister. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will begin on April 19 and counting of votes is expected to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for a third consecutive term. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 97 crore voters, 49.7 crore men and 47.1 crore women were eligible to vote in the 44-day polling process and in 10 .5 lakh polling stations. The elections will begin on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. ALSO READ: Opinion poll on Lok Sabha elections 2024: NDA likely to win 393 seats, INDIA bloc may not cross 100 mark

