Ambassador Viksit Bharat: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar praises PM Modi, appeals to new voters





New Delhi – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting new standards of governance and also made a fervent appeal to new voters to cast their votes to make democracy more dynamic. Addressing Viksit Bharat Ambassadors in Bangalore, Ravi Shankar said today was a proud moment for the nation as Ram Navami festival was celebrated at the birthplace of Ram Lalla, for the first time in 500 years . This made the bhakts and devotees of Ram very emotional. Lord Ram cannot be detached from our lives as he forms the core of our existence, he said. He also lamented that previous governments had not done enough and said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ended politics around Ram Mandir and turned a centuries-old dream into reality, in as soon as possible. Appreciating Prime Minister Modi's sincere efforts and strict adherence to religious customs, he said that the Prime Minister does not believe in superficial things and does everything with a pure heart and strong determination. PM Modi followed the ascetic Yam Niyam by 11 days before Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha ceremony. It also remains fast on all nine days of Navratri. By strictly following Hindu rituals, he has set a benchmark for his successors and they will find it difficult to meet the standards set by Prime Minister Modi, Ravi Shankar said. PM Modi has set high standards of governance over the last ten years. He doesn't socialize on Sundays, but Mann Ki Baat does with his compatriots. He celebrates Diwali with the jawans at the borders. Whoever succeeds him in the coming times must maintain this standard, he said. The nation needs such committed leadership to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, he said, while adding that Lord Ram has always stood for such ideals and governance. To put ourselves on the path of development, we must unite our efforts in addition to instilling a positive mindset. You cannot become a Viksit Bharat Ambassador unless you are willing and inspired to achieve the same. To achieve this mission, everyone must come together and contribute to the mission, he said. In a message to new voters in the subsequent 2024 general elections, he called on young people to vote and not hesitate to exercise their right to vote. You must see yourself as an active participant in a vibrant democracy and vote with the belief that your vote has the power to direct the growth of the country, he said. He appealed to new voters not to get discouraged and disoriented by local issues and instead vote to take Bharat to new heights. To become an agent of change and a stakeholder in the country's development, you must vote, he told the Viksit Bharat ambassadors. We are all citizens of the world's largest democracy and we must continue to do our part to make it stronger and continue to contribute, even if you consider it insignificant, he added. (IANS)

