UK plan to deport migrants faces new resistance

Plans to illegally deport migrants from the UK have faced further delays as 'parliamentary ping-pong' between the UK House of Commons and House of Lords continues, further complicating attempts by the British government to adopt the “Rwanda Security” bill.

Countdown

The Rwanda Security Bill has once again cycled between the House of Commons and the House of Lords after the House of Lords voted in favor of amendments to the bill on Tuesday. This was after the House of Commons voted on Monday to reject previous amendments introduced by the House of Lords.

With the latest amendments from the House of Lords, the bill has been returned to the House of Commons again, so that parliamentarians can vote on it again. The bill has been passed between the houses several times, the first time last month when the House of Lords voted in favor of several amendments. Although the House of Lords backed down on some amendments, it remained firm on others.

The latest amendments aim to ensure the bill “takes due account” of domestic and international law, seeking to establish an “independent monitoring body” to verify that the protections established by the UK-Rwanda treaty are correctly implemented and remain so. , seek to restore the jurisdiction of the British courts in the matter and allow their intervention, as well as to exempt from deportation anyone who worked with the British army, in particular Afghans who had assisted the United Kingdom in its operations in the country, as interpreters.

Although the Bill is likely to ultimately pass the House of Lords and become law, it is likely that this process of what is known in the UK as “parliamentary ping-pong” will continue for at least several more days as the bill continues to pass. exchange hands.

Government ministers have expressed hope that the bill will be passed by the end of the week. It will come into force once it receives royal assent.

The new delays come just days after Rwandan President Paul Kagame and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met in London in order to hold discussions on a series of issues, in particular the agreement to expel Rwanda. Both leaders said they looked forward to flights taking off in the spring.

The law project

The Rwanda Security Bill aims to make Rwanda a “safe” country under British law. The reason is an agreement the UK signed with Rwanda to deport illegal immigrants and illegal asylum seekers to Rwanda, intended to deter small boats from crossing the Channel to the UK.

The agreement and relevant legislation were, however, struck down by the UK Supreme Court in November on the grounds that Rwanda was not a “safe” country for those deported. The court affirmed that those expelled were at risk of mistreatment in Rwanda, of being deported from Rwanda to their country of origin or to a third country, and that Rwanda's capacity to accommodate an influx of deportees from the United Kingdom were not sufficient.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Conservative MP James Cleverly tabled the Rwanda Security Bill in response, after signing a new deal with Rwanda. The new agreement, signed on December 5, 2023, includes provisions ensuring that people sent to Rwanda cannot be deported from Rwanda to another country.

Additionally, the bill aims to stop legal action brought by entities outside the UK, such as the European Court of Human Rights, which has prevented deportations to Rwanda in the past . Prime Minister Sunak previously said “the decision would be entirely up to ministers”. However, the amendments tabled by the Lords aim to restore the jurisdiction of national courts and allow their intervention.

So far, the UK has already spent 240 million pounds ($304 million) on the plan in payments to Rwanda, largely to help upgrade Rwandan institutions and increase their capacity to to accommodate a large flow of migrants from the United Kingdom. Once the project is completed, it is expected to cost the UK in total at least 370 million pounds ($470 million).

The opposition Labor Party has expressed a desire to scrap the bill. In recent election polls, the Conservatives are significantly behind Labour, with a score lower by 20%. If the bill passes, its future is uncertain under a Labor government. The date for the UK election has not been officially set, but it is expected to take place in 2024.

For its part, the Labor Party has announced its intention to fight against human trafficking groups. These groups are often responsible for facilitating the migration journey to the United Kingdom and other European countries.

The plan to deport illegal migrants and illegal asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda was first mentioned two years ago by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. To date, no planes have left the country with deportees, despite the £240 million spent.

Prime Minister Sunak and Conservative MPs have insisted flights would start by late spring, and pressure is mounting for them to pass the bill to meet that timetable.

Regardless of when the bill is passed, the government has said it would take at least a month to organize and begin any deportation flights, giving Prime Minister Sunak some time to fulfill his promise .

Furthermore, the Daily Mail claimed that the British government has so far failed to find an airline to operate the flights, as all those who had previously agreed to do so had been forced to withdraw from the move. by activists. The Daily Mail also claimed that RwandAir, Rwanda's state-owned airline, had refused to operate such flights.

Stop the boats: a growing trend

Rwanda's deportation plan is the flagship of Prime Minister Sunak's Stop the Boats initiative, which aims to deter illegal immigrants from crossing the English Channel to the UK in small boats. The trip is very dangerous and is often organized by human trafficking groups. The journeys made by migrants to various destinations in Europe regularly result in deaths after the capsizing of boats that are often of poor quality and overcrowded.

Prime Minister Sunak claimed in January that the plan was working, saying small boat entries into the UK had fallen by a third in 2023 compared to 2022. However, recent large crossings show a drastic increase in crossings of small boats, not a reduction.

On Sunday April 14, 534 people arrived in the UK on 10 boats. The crossing was the largest single-day crossing so far in 2024, after the previous record was set just weeks before, on March 20, which saw 514 migrants enter the UK in small boats .

The 534 additional people brought the number of crossings this year above 6,000, to 6,265. This is 28% more than the same period in 2023, and 7% more than the same period in 2022, which was the year the UK saw the highest number of Channel crossings with 45,774 people, making 2024 the busiest year. recorded for Channel crossings if they continue at this rate.

Although the government acknowledged the increase in crossings, it blamed it on favorable weather conditions, combined with an increase in violence perpetrated by human trafficking groups. The government notably affirmed in December that the drop in crossings in 2023 was not linked to unfavorable weather conditions.

The UK has joined forces with France to try to stop some of these small boat crossings, with Prime Minister Sunak agreeing to pay France several hundred million pounds over several years to help stop the migrants. This is in addition to the more than 700 million pounds that the United Kingdom has already granted to France for the same purpose since 2014.

The UK-France partnership has recently come under scrutiny, as images and allegations surfaced that French police were using overly aggressive tactics against migrant boats which, according to some put their lives in danger.

An extension of the agreement

When the migrant deportation plan was created, it was initially intended to be between the UK and a partner country. While the UK had sought a number of different partners for such a deal, an agreement was only reached with Rwanda.

Rwanda remained the UK's only partner country in this particular project, but The Times of London reported on Monday that the UK was in conversations with several other countries to develop similar partnerships, if the partnership with Rwanda proved fruitful.

The Times of London reported that Armenia, Ivory Coast, Botswana and Costa Rica topped the list of countries with which the government was considering establishing a partnership.

The British government has neither confirmed nor denied these reports, stating only that the UK “continues to work with a number of international partners to address the global challenges of illegal migration”, without providing details on the validity of the reports. reports.

According to the report, the UK has also established a “standby list” of countries it could also partner with, which includes several African countries. The report further claims that the UK was considering joining forces with several other Latin American countries, but they were apparently seen as “less interested” in such a deal.

Although Armenia, Botswana and Ivory Coast have not issued statements on the matter, Costa Rica has announced that it is not considering such an agreement.

The exact details of any deal the UK would strike with these countries are unclear, although it is likely to be quite similar to the deal struck with Rwanda.

The continued delays that the Rwanda deal has faced, however, are likely to deter many countries from considering such a deal.