From politics to image building, many challenges for the Turkish president Firstpost





The Turkish president urgently needs something significant to distract from his political challenges and, at the same time, to project himself as the messiah of the Muslim world.

For Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is going through a difficult time on his political terrain, the plan to welcome Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, could not have come at a better time. Erdogan's political gamble The Turkish president urgently needs something significant to distract from his political challenges and, at the same time, to project himself as the messiah of the Muslim world. This will not only give a boost to its supporters, seen as devout Islamists, but will also divert global discussions about its increasingly close ties with Hamas, away from its political weaknesses. Earlier this month, President Erdogan's Justice and Development (AK) party suffered its biggest electoral setback yet, with the main opposition scoring victories in crucial cities like Istanbul and Ankara in municipal elections. Nearly a year after Erdogan narrowly retained his post and was re-elected president in May last year despite stiff competition from opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish president is looking for ways to avoid further lose its ground. Turkish support for Hamas For Haniyeh, the visit is equally important as Hamas faces Israel's wrath following the massacre carried out by the terrorist group on Israeli soil in October last year. Despite its membership in NATO, Turkey has openly ignored the US-led military group's mandate and continues to openly support Hamas while also spitting fire against Israel. Erdogan and Haniyeh are expected to meet this weekend as the Hamas leader travels to Turkey for talks with the Turkish president. Erdogan has previously praised Hamas as a “liberation movement” while condemning Western countries for their bias towards Israel. Ankara's imposition of trade restrictions on Israel, coupled with its call for an urgent ceasefire, underlines its tough stance on the Israeli-Palestinian issue. “I will welcome the leader of the Palestinian cause this weekend. We will discuss a number of issues,” Erdogan told lawmakers from his AKP party in parliament, according to Reuters. Haniyeh's visit to Istanbul will be his first trip to Turkey since Israel began its Gaza campaign on October 7, 2023. Rising tensions between Iran and Israel are also complicating the situation in the Middle East, with the region already beset by violence on several fronts. It also comes amid escalating regional tensions, after Iran attacked Israel over the weekend in response to an Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1. Erdogan has always blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the crisis in West Asia. The Turkish president also met with Haniyeh in 2019, making it very clear in which direction Turkey was rapidly leaning. According to a FT report: “…Turkey has also granted citizenship to dozens of Hamas members, according to a person briefed on the matter, allowing them visa-free travel to more than 100 countries. This virtually shut down relations between Turkey and Israel, according to two other people briefed on the situation, and is what triggered the recent US rebuke.” It is no longer a secret that Hamas benefits from financial support from Turkey. Geopolitical ramifications Erdogan's increasingly close ties with Hamas have placed Turkey's NATO allies in a difficult position, as Hamas has roots in the Muslim Brotherhood and shares an ideology based on a vision of anti-Western and anti-Semitic world. The Turkish president has long undermined the transatlantic alliance, whether for purely political reasons or to strengthen his global image.

