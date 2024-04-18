Not only PM Modi, Elon Musk may also meet space startups during his visit to Delhi next week





Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is expected to meet Indian space companies during his upcoming visit to India next week. According to a Bloomberg report, these space technology startups will include Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Bellatrix Aerospace and Dhruva Space, as they have already received a reservation request from the New Delhi government for April 22, the day Musk will be appointed. come to India. This visit should last approximately 48 hours. Musk's interest in these companies is expected to be due to India's potential in this field, which became the first country in the world to land on the Moon's South Pole last year. India is also planning its first crewed space mission for 2025. In addition to this, Prime Minister Modi has also made policy changes that encourage private companies to invest in the space industry. It also invites foreign investment in rocket and satellite manufacturing. The rumor of Musk meeting with space technology companies in India comes at a time when SpaceX's Starlink is expected to enter the Indian market along with Tesla. Notably, Starlink has already set up its unit in India in 2021 but is awaiting government approval to launch its service. Musk's visit could also pave the way for Starlink and SpaceX's Tesla Inc. to enter the world's most populous country. Musk said last year that Tesla was likely to make a significant investment in India as the government sought to attract foreign electric vehicle brands. Starlink set up a wholly-owned unit in India in 2021, but is awaiting government approval to launch its services. According to an IANS report, SpaceX has received provisional approval from the Ministry of Communications. However, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is yet to give the go-ahead after getting permission from the Home Ministry on some security issues. It is reported that SpaceX will apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications By Satellite (GMPCS) services license from Indian authorities “very soon”. Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm have already applied for the permit. Also read: 'Open to anything,' says Microsoft employee fired after 30 years US government reacts after Elon Musk calls India's exclusion from UNSC 'absurd'

