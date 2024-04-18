Polish president could meet Donald Trump socially in New York | Andrej Duda





Andrzej Duda, Poland's conservative president, is expected to meet Donald Trump in New York on Wednesday evening, as some European politicians begin preparing for his possible return to the White House.

Many European leaders fear the potential impact of a United States less engaged on the continent and less committed to Ukraine's future.

The possible meeting comes after far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn visited Trump in March.

I am meeting friends who have been president and with whom I managed Polish affairs on the international stage, Duda said this week before his trip to the United States. If possible I will also meet socially in New York [with Trump].

Poland is a close partner of the United States, and Duda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Joe Biden at the White House last month to discuss security cooperation and the situation in Ukraine.

A person close to Poland's conservative Law and Justice party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Duda chose to meet with Trump because they had good cooperation when Trump was president, because he is l one of the two serious candidates, but above all because relations with the United States are of crucial importance for Poland.

Tusk, a veteran center-right politician well known on the European stage, returned to power at the head of a three-way coalition late last year, pledging to reverse many of the previous government's policies national conservative, which counted Duda as an ally.

Although Duda and Tusk frequently clash on domestic policy, their approach to security policy is similar.

If he actually meets [with Trump]we expect him to firmly raise the issue of clearly siding with the West and Europe in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, Tusk said on Tuesday.

The Polish government has pleaded with the US Congress to approve more aid to kyiv.

Israel's anti-missile capabilities should be strengthened and similar defense systems should be sent to Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said on Sunday. President Johnson, please let the House vote on the Israel and Ukraine support bill.

Tusk has repeatedly stressed the importance of transatlantic relations, while asserting that Europe must strengthen its defense.

The post-war era is over. We are living in a new era: in a pre-war era, he warned last month. This is why NATO and solidarity between Europe and America are more important than ever.

