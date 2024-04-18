Trump's escalating legal outbursts come with growing risks for all





During the civil defamation trial of E. Jean Carroll in January, the judge sent a warning to Donald Trump. Carrolls' lawyers had complained that Trump repeatedly injected comments from the defense, including calling the proceedings a witch hunt.

Mr. Trump, I hope I don't have to consider removing you from the trial, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said, adding: I understand that you are probably very eager for me to do that.

Trump replied: I would love that. I would love it.

Whether Trump literally wants such an outcome remains up for debate, but it's clear he will seek heavy punishment as his first criminal trial begins. While many focused on his apparent dozing off during the proceedings in the Manhattan hush money and election interference case, the most potentially consequential moments came when he offered these kinds of interjections.

And they show no signs of slowing down. The situation could leave New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan with difficult decisions to make about how to deal with the high-profile defendant. And if he doesn't sanction Trump, it could serve to reinforce the fact that, despite his claims of victimization, Trump is in fact receiving special treatment not typically afforded to a defendant.

On Monday, Trump was seen laughing sarcastically when Merchan indicated he would be in charge of sentencing if Trump was found guilty, and then again when Merchan said he would conduct a fair trial.

On Tuesday, Merchan chastised Trump for another interjection. This time, Trump said something that the judge said appeared to be directed at one of the potential jurors.

After the potential juror was dismissed, Merchan quickly reached out to Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche. Merchan noted that the potential juror was about 12 feet away from your client and that Trump was audibly saying something to them.

He was making audible gestures, speaking toward the juror, Merchan said. I will not tolerate this. I will not let any juror be intimidated in this courtroom. I want to make this very clear.

Blanche responded, “Yes, your honor” and spoke to Trump as the judge instructed.

The scene was familiar. Not only was Trump threatened with deportation that day in January in the Carroll case, but a week earlier he also tangled with the judge at the end of his civil fraud case in New York, drawing a reprimand from this judge.

After Trump's lawyers made a surprise request to allow their client to address the court, Judge Arthur Engoron asked Trump to promise to simply comment on the law and facts and not stray from those areas.

Trump responded: “When you say, 'Don't go outside of these things, we're in a situation where I'm an innocent man.' I was persecuted by someone who was running for office. He called it a fraud.

Engoron noted that the deadline to discontinue the proceedings was approaching. You have your own agenda, I certainly understand that, Trump said. You can't listen for more than a minute.

Engoron urged Trump's lawyer to vet your client. He quickly interrupted Trump's remarks.

The dilemma facing the courts in the face of these outbursts is obvious.

Merchan told Trump as proceedings began Monday: If you disrupt the proceedings in any way, the law allows the court to exclude you from the courtroom, send you to jail and continue the trial in your absence.

In fact, following through on this threat is not only politically risky in giving Trump the kind of supposed persecution he suggested he craved with his “I'd love that” comment, but also legally risky. In criminal proceedings, defendants have a constitutional right to be present that is stronger than in civil cases. It can be lost if the defendants act, but convictions can be overturned if it is established that the defendants were deprived of their rights.

Yet the stakes are rising. It's one thing to be an unruly defendant and create chaotic scenes in the courtroom; it's another to say things to influence or intimidate a juror, as Merchan suggested Tuesday's outburst may have been intended to do. This could have a direct bearing on Trump's fate in a case in which a juror can prevent his conviction.

Jurors in the case are anonymous, but Trump has made no secret of his desire to make life difficult for anyone involved in an unfavorable decision on his legal fate.

Add in Trump's defiance of the gag orders, another major subplot in the Manhattan case, and the legal system's ability to actually handle Trump's trial may be the second biggest question, after whether he is guilty.

