PM Modi sends letter to NDA candidates, calls elections 'extremely important'





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote personalized letters to all candidates of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance contesting the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, asking them to convey his message to the voters of their respective constituencies. This election is an opportunity to connect the country's present with a bright future, Modi said in his message. BJP sources shared two of the letters sent by Modi – one to Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai, who is also the president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, in English, and another in Hindi to his chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, candidate from Pauri of Uttarakhand. Garhwal. The sources said the focus was also on spreading the Prime Minister's message in regional languages. Expressing confidence in Annamalai's victory, Modi said he would tell people in his constituency that this was not an ordinary election. “Over the past 10 years, the quality of life of all segments of society has improved and many of these problems have been removed. Yet there is still much to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to 'ensure a better life for everyone,' he said in a message that was also the theme of communication with other NDA candidates. Families across India, especially older members, will remember the hardships they went through during the five to six decades of Congress rule, Modi said. “This election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote the BJP gets will help form a stable government and provide momentum to our journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047,” he said. added. He urged BJP workers to take full advantage of the final hours of the election campaign. “I realize that the summer heat poses challenges for everyone. But this election is extremely important to the future of our nation. That is why I am calling on voters to vote early in the morning, before the heat is settling in,” Modi said. said. He asked the candidates to convey to each voter his assurance that every moment of his time is devoted to the well-being of his fellow citizens. In his letter to Annamalai, a former IPS officer who left the service to join politics, Modi praised him for his decision to quit a prestigious post and commit to directly serving the people. Modi said, “You have been truly instrumental in strengthening the BJP's grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing crucial issues such as law enforcement, governance and youth empowerment. Coimbatore stands to gain immensely from your committed leadership. Modi also praised Baluni's hard work as a BJP leader and said he had strongly raised the development issues of Uttarakhand as a member of the Rajya Sabha. As many as 102 seats across 21 states and union territories will go to polls on April 19 in the first of seven phases of elections. Published by: Lavanie Sudeep Published on: April 18, 2024

