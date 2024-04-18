Turkey's new conciliatory path is an opportunity for the EU

After years of divisive foreign policy, Erdogan is seeking to reduce tensions and once again turns to the West. Europe should support this reorientation, as Turkey remains a key player in exerting influence in the region.

New best friends? Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens in December Louisa Gouliamaki / Reuters

Since his re-election last May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has increasingly focused on reducing tensions and improving relations with the West. In January, Turkey finally ratified Sweden's membership in NATO after a year and a half of procrastination. In February, this decision was rewarded, as the US Congress approved the delivery of 40 new F-16 fighter jets and 79 overhauled fighter jets.

Turkey is also adopting a friendly tone in its traditionally tense relations with Greece. Several times in 2022, Erdogan has threatened to invade the country, saying we can go down suddenly one night. The Turkish president did come to Athens in December 2023, but with extraordinarily peaceful intentions. Erdogan told his Greek counterpart Mitsotakis: There is no problem between us so serious that it cannot be resolved.

In the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkey also appears to be trying to calm the situation rather than aggravate it. The risk that Azerbaijan will use force to carve a corridor through Armenian territory to the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhchivan on the Turkish border currently appears low. Turkey, Azerbaijan's key partner, appears to want to ease tensions and normalize relations with neighboring Armenia.

But how reliable is all this? Is Erdogan likely to destroy this new harmony with a few actions and a few remarks? Or is a real strategic repositioning underway?

A geopolitical actor

What is certain is that we can always count on Erdogan to surprise. The constant in Turkish foreign policy is that there are few constants. Today's enemies and adversaries are tomorrow's friends and partners, and vice versa. Erdogan has many domestic concerns, but he is also a player on the geopolitical stage.

There are, however, a few fixed points. This includes membership in NATO, which gives the country strong ties to the West, particularly through its relationship with the United States. This stable base helps Turkey move safely through an extremely difficult neighborhood and be largely safe from intimidation attempts.

The other fixed point is the complex relationship of friendship and hostility with Russia, mixing elements of cooperation and competition. Turkey engages with Russia in the north (Black Sea), east (South Caucasus) and, since Russia's intervention in Syria in 2015, also in the south. Both countries have worked to resolve their often conflicting interests through negotiation, or at least to address them in a way that avoids escalation.

When it comes to the Russo-Ukrainian war, Ankara is taking a middle path when it comes to measured support for both sides. On the one hand, Ankara has supplied drones to Ukraine and maintains good relations with kyiv, while on the other, according to the United States, it helps Russia circumvent sanctions and buys large quantities of oil Russian.

Turkey needs Europe

Beyond these relations, the EU remains essential to Turkey's prosperity. Around 26% of Turkey's imports come from the EU, while 31% of its exports go there. The total value of trade between the two partners amounted to 198 billion euros in 2022. Here too, Erdogan can only afford a certain tension, especially as Turkey hopes for a new customs agreement with the EU. However, the prospect of EU membership, which has guided reform processes in Turkey for years, is fading.

Beyond this basic framework, Turkish foreign policy is flexible. This particularly applies to the country's relations within its southern neighborhood. For years, Erdogan has been determined to make Turkey a leading regional power, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa.

However, the Turkish president made a considerable miscalculation in this regard. When public discontent led to protests across the region during the 2011 Arab Spring and beyond, Turkey sided with the insurgents. In Syria in particular, Erdogan was counting on the victory of the uprising against the regime of Bashar al-Assad. Even today, Turkey continues to support a rebel-controlled area in Idlib, Syria.

However, Ankara also understood for a long time that no regime change would take place. At the latest since the Syrian dictator's readmission to the Arab League in May 2023, it has become clear that lasting peace can only be achieved with Assad, and not against him. Millions of Syrian refugees remain in Turkey and the majority of the Turkish population wants them to return to their country of origin. In exchange for this authorization, Assad wants Turkey to stop supporting opposition forces in northern Syria and withdraw its troops from his country. In July last year, Erdogan said he was ready to meet Syrian President Assad if conditions were right.

On a reconciliation tour

By supporting political Islam in the region, Turkey also puts itself at odds with the Gulf monarchies and Egypt. Here too, Ankara gave in a long time ago, for political and economic reasons. Since 2020, Erdogan has focused on restoring relations with the Gulf states and Egypt. In July 2023, he undertook a reconciliation tour of the Gulf states, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where the focus was on deepening economic relations. This visit was followed in February this year by Erdogan's visit to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo.

Overall, Turkey appears to be moving back in the direction of zero problems with its neighbors, as former Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu advocated in 2010, shortly before the outbreak of the Arab Spring. At the time, it was said that Cold War animosities had been replaced by economic interdependence between Turkey and its neighbors, which needed to be combined with strategic dialogue.

For Turkey, it is important, for economic reasons, to have no problems with its neighbors. Energy and tourists come from Russia, investments come from the Gulf monarchies and the EU is a key market for Turkey. Problems with neighbors risk interrupting already fragile economic growth.

From 2006 to 2017, Turkey carried out ambitious economic reforms and achieved significant growth rates, thus serving as a regional tiger state. However, in recent years the boom has weakened and the economy has entered a period of crisis. At the beginning of this year, the inflation rate reached the extremely high level of 67.1%

Many regimes in the region, including Russia, Iran, the Gulf monarchies and Azerbaijan, can finance their ambitious foreign and security policies through the sale of oil and gas. Turkey, on the other hand, can only spend what it earns from its labor. It needs access to markets, in particular the EU single market. It also needs to attract investors, for example those from the Gulf countries. These demands impose clear limits on the independence of Turkish foreign policy.

Turkey is a key player

For Europe, Ankara's new direction offers the opportunity to test whether new forms of cooperation are possible. Turkey plays an extremely important role in the Black Sea, which gained geopolitical importance with the Russo-Ukrainian War. Good relations with Ankara would also prove very useful in the EU's attempts to support Armenia, which has clearly turned its back on Russia. Turkey is a key player in all matters concerning Iran and its regional role. Moreover, if there were to be a new attempt to overcome the upheavals of Libya's civil war, Turkey would play a key role.

The sustainability of Turkey's new conciliatory stance depends on the extent to which Ankara considers it a success. Regardless, it is in Europe's geopolitical interest to establish closer ties with Turkey, and to encourage and support it in its current approach. For all the differences Erdogan likes to express in typically acerbic terms, Turkey remains a difficult but important partner for Europe when it comes to security and regional order.

