If anything happens to my wife, I will…, Imran Khan alleges direct involvement of Pakistan Army chief in his wife's imprisonment





Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the country's army chief General Asim Munir of being directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Bushra Bibi, 49, was convicted in a corruption case as well as an illegal marriage case with Khan, 71. Currently, she is being held at their residence in Bani Gala on the outskirts of Islamabad, newswire PTI reported.

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf, leveled allegations against the army chief during a conversation with journalists at Adiala jail, according to a report uploaded by the X account Khan official.

General Asim Munir is directly involved in the sentence handed down to my wife,” Khan said, adding that the judge who sentenced her said he was forced to make the decision.

If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will denounce his unconstitutional and illegal actions,” he threatened.

Khan said that there is a law of the jungle in the country and everything is done by the king of the jungle”. If the king of the jungle wants, all cases of Nawaz Sharif are forgiven, and when he wants, we are punished in three cases in five days,” he said.

Khan has been incarcerated at Adiala Prison since August the previous year, while Bushra Bibi is confined at Khan's residence Bani Gala, which has been converted into a sub-jail. She was convicted in February in a case related to an “un-Islamic nikah.”

Earlier this month, during a corruption hearing at Adiala prison, Khan informed the judge of an alleged attempt to poison his wife. He claimed she had marks on her skin and tongue as side effects of the suspected poisoning.

However, Bushra Bibi's personal physician conducted a medical examination and confirmed that she had not been exposed to any toxic substances.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: April 18, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

