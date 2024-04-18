Narendra Modi aspires to renew his mandate in India in the biggest elections on the planet | International

The great global election year continues. And this time, it is up to the largest mass of voters on the planet to choose their political destiny. Next Friday, elections will begin in India, the world's most populous country and a rising economic and geopolitical power, with a corresponding vote: of enormous magnitude. Some 970 million people are called to the ballot boxes cast in more than a million polling stations spread across 543 constituencies. The process, which begins on April 19, will last 44 days, until June 1, and will extend across the vast Asian subcontinent in seven phases. Results are expected on June 4. More than 5.5 million electronic voting machines will be mobilized.

But behind these dizzying figures lies a polarized climate. Polls and analysts give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Hindu nationalist party of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in power for a decade, as a comfortable winner. At the same time, various international organizations criticize the country's democratic regression and discrimination against minorities, particularly Muslims. And the opposition denounces being the victim of political persecution by state institutions, and warns of the risk that constitutional secularism will be compromised in the name of Hinduism in the event of another victory for the BJP.

Modi, 73, has set himself the goal of reaching 370 seats out of the 543 at stake in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, which will be responsible for appointing the government. There would be 67 more deputies than those obtained in 2019. And their formation would lead a coalition, the National Democratic Alliance, with a hyper-qualified majority of more than 400 seats, which would give it room to undertake reforms without practically no counterweight.

Opposite is a bloc of opposition parties led by the Congress Party, with Rahul Gandhi in the lead. Gandhi, 53, is the last representative of a key lineage in Indian politics: son of assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Prime Minister Sonia Gandhi, grandson of the also assassinated former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and great-grandson of Jawaharlal. , first head of government after independence. The party gained only 50 MPs in 2019, and Gandhi was expelled from Parliament in 2023, after being convicted for calling the prime minister a thief. The leader of a formation without which today's India cannot be understood tried to overturn the polls by traveling the country with walks and also by bus: between 2022 and the beginning of this year, he carried out marches and crossings of approximately 11,500 people. kilometers to take the pulse of all the states of India and explain its vision. A recent India TV-CNX poll, however, gives Modi's coalition 399 of 543 MPs; The opposition alliance remained at 94 seats, with the Congress Party at minimum: 38 seats, an even worse result than in 2014.

Modi has his strongholds in the north and west of India. Its success is found among the middle and working classes. He benefits from the sympathy of the lower castes, from which he himself claims to come (claim questioned). And it enjoys a special attraction when calling cow belt, the band where the Hindu religion has a determining weight. Some see him as a deity.

He is a person that people not only respect, but revere. And this reverence can be very helpful for the ruling party to get a large number of votes, says Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former foreign secretary between 2020 and 2022, in a telephone conversation. Although he is not affiliated with the BJP, he is close to the practice. He assures that its success is due to many factors, starting with Modi's leadership. He cites everything from the millions of people who have been lifted out of poverty (nearly 250 million in the past nine years, according to NITI Aayog, a government institute) to infrastructure projects. In all areas there has been great development and many efforts to serve the most disadvantaged sectors, he says. Generally speaking, we have the feeling that the government has kept its promises.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath travel in an open vehicle as they campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ghaziabad, April 6, 2024 . Manish Swarup (AP)

Shringla was the coordinator of the G20 hosted in India in 2023, an event that raised the country's profile, Shringla says. In recent years, India has become a pivot, a sort of third way close to the West in the face of the rise of China. Our position on the international scene is no longer the same as it was ten years ago. If ten years ago, it was the tenth largest economy in the world; today is the fifth. Its growth rates are among the highest of major nations, and the country has a legion of workers: around 65% of India's population is under 35. One thing is certain, concludes the diplomat, today we are at the decision-making table. And all this influences the choice of a party.

But under the cloak of rock star which was given to Modi during his state visits, we also perceive a speech which has divided Indian society. This is what university professor Apoorvanand Jha, a common voice among critics of the presidential office, denounces on the telephone. Modi, he explains, came to power in 2014 with language already intended to polarize, talking about development and nationalism and, unlike other leaders, he was able to unabashedly express his Hindu nationalist stance. He took charge of the Executive thanks to the desire and hope of the citizen. What has happened in the last ten years is the total collapse of the Indian state as we knew it. Because democracy is not only about organizing elections, but also about balancing the institutional framework.

Apoorvanand assures that the government is making it almost impossible for the opposition to participate in elections, and cites recent examples that the opposition is also clinging to to denounce the alleged harassment of institutions co-opted by the BJP. Since 2014, as many as 25 opposition politicians accused of corruption have defected to the ruling BJP; In 23 of these cases, his change of jacket earned him a pardon, according to a recent investigation conducted by The Indian Express.

Another example provided by critics: in February, the Congress Party announced that its accounts had been frozen due to alleged non-payment of taxes. We cannot support our workers, and our candidates and leaders cannot travel by plane or train, Gandhi denounced in March, according to the AP. This is a criminal action () carried out by the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior. Another example: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who leads the second party in the opposition coalition, has been in jail since March, accused of corruption, which prevented him from participating in the campaign.

The repression of peaceful dissent and opposition by India's BJP-led government has reached a critical point, Amnesty International recently denounced, whose accounts in the country have also been frozen and which has been forced to close its offices in India in 2020. Volker Trk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed concern in March about increasing restrictions on civic space, seen as targets for human rights defenders. men, journalists and critics, as well as by inciting hatred and discrimination against minorities, particularly Muslims. And according to Human Rights Watch: The BJP executive's discriminatory and confrontational policies have led to an increase in violence against minorities, creating a widespread environment of fear and a chilling effect on critics of the government (). Instead of holding those responsible for these abuses to account, the authorities chose to punish the victims and persecute anyone who questioned these actions.

One of the most recent episodes of this tension between Hindus, who represent 80% of the country, and Muslims, or 172 million people, or 14.2% of the Indian population, was the inauguration, by Modi, of a Hindu temple on the disputed site of a century-old mosque. It was destroyed in the 1990s, during an attack by a Hindu mob that left thousands dead and set a precedent of impunity for violence against Muslims in the country. Inauguration just before the elections was a calculated decision, according to journalist Sandeep Dikshit, deputy editor of the newspaper. The gallery: The Prime Minister wants to take credit for recovering a cultural symbol that he says was taken away by Muslims 600 or 700 years ago.

Pratishta Singh, a member of Rahul Gandhi's team, assures over the phone that the last 10 years have been a necessary wake-up call. Our democratic institutions, our [poder] The judiciary, media and bureaucracy have been diluted beyond recognition. And he believes, like other analysts and civil rights institutions, that much of the blame lies with acts of hatred and lynching against Muslims that go unpunished or have the approval of BJP leaders. If there is no punishment for these crimes, what kind of democracy and institutions do we have?

With the accounts frozen, Gandhi's training runs on donations or contributions from its members, Singh explains. But the opposition alliance has overcome the cracks that appeared and ensures that things are looking good. In his words: I don't like to predict elections, but as far as the Congress Party's progress is concerned, our calculations point in that direction.

