First seven jurors seated for Donald Trump's criminal trial

With Nature Missing, Man Creates a Business to Connect People to the Outdoors04:35

Prince William returns to office after Kate's cancer announcement02:24

Uber releases list of most unique items left in cars00:38

NBA imposes lifetime ban on Jontay Porter for betting on games00:19

Columbia University president testifies about anti-Semitism on campus02:17

Bryan Kohberger's lawyers say he has an alibi for the night of the murders03:11

Second round of severe storms sweeping the Midwest03:23

DOJ settlement for Larry Nassar victims likely around $100 million 00:38

Whistleblower testifies that Boeing “produces defective planes02:29

Vultures treated after getting drunk in bar dumpster00:37

Arizona GOP blocks another attempt to repeal 1864's abortion ban 02:02

President Johnson moves forward on foreign aid despite threat of ouster02:10

Emergency workers scramble during 911 outages in 4 states02:12

Hannah Waddingham explains why Jason Sudeikis is very special to me02:05

Nostalgia Exposed: How This Company Is Reviving the Split Flap Board04:41

Paris Olympics in figures: preparations, previews, athletes to watch 04:19

A runaway circus elephant runs loose on the streets of Montana02:23

How Paris is preparing to host its first Olympics in 100 years06:18

Billions of cicadas will appear in first double emergence in 200 years03:01

US to impose new sanctions on Tehran following attack on Israel02:31

The first jurors have now been chosen in Donald Trump's criminal trial after a cross-section of Manhattan residents openly revealed their views on the likely GOP nominee. NBC's Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY, April 17, 2024

