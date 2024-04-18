Politics
BBC chairman Richard Sharp denies role in Boris Johnson loan before appointment
BBC chairman Richard Sharp has denied facilitating a loan of up to €800,000 to Boris Johnson before the then prime minister supported his appointment as head of the channel.
In a bruising criticism of MPs, Mr Sharp insisted he did not get the loan, even though he admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, who wanted to help the then Prime Minister to resolve his financial problems, at the Cabinet Office shortly before attacking the BBC. role.
The former Goldman Sachs banker said he regretted embarrassing the BBC, but appeared to show no remorse for withholding information about his involvement in the affair from the Digital, Culture, and Communications Committee. Media and Sport (DCMS) of the Commons while he was contesting the election. the BBC message.
Brought before the committee again on Tuesday, Mr Sharp admitted he had acted as a sort of introducing agency in arranging a meeting between Mr Blyth and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.
As an intermediary, I was not between Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson, but was in fact seeking to ensure that due process was followed by ensuring that Mr Blyth had contact with the Cabinet Office before do anything to help his cousin, he added. .
Mr Sharp said he then discussed with Mr Case the fact that I had submitted my application to chair the BBC and therefore, to avoid conflict, or the perception of conflict, I could and we agreed to no longer participate in anything that happened. and I didn't do it.
Mr Sharp admitted he had gone to see Mr Johnson to discuss the BBC chairmanship before applying, but insisted their relationship was overall professional.
He told the then Prime Minister during their meeting that Mr Blyth wanted to meet Mr Case to see if he could help Mr Johnson with his finances, he revealed.
But Mr Sharp said: I did not and have not provided the former Prime Minister with personal financial advice, I know nothing about his (financial) affairs, I never did.
I did not facilitate a loan
I had absolutely nothing to do with this, I am not a party to anything that happened or didn't happen.
I have no knowledge of a bank, I have no knowledge of the loan itself.
The BBC chairman was accused by MP Kevin Brennan of a monumental failure of judgment by failing to inform the DCMS committee of the arrangement during his pre-appointment hearing in January 2021.
Asked if he regretted not doing so, Mr Sharp replied: I obviously regret that situation.
Pressed further, he said he was heartened to have mentioned his candidacy for the BBC job during his meeting with Mr Case.
He denied trying to hide his involvement because he thought it would never come to light.
The BBC chairman said: “Obviously this has embarrassed the BBC and I regret that.
The extraordinary current BBC chairman, Richard Sharp, tells me that during the appointment process he met the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.
ET reveals that he told the Prime Minister that he was going to Cab Sec to ask him how to introduce him to someone who could help the Prime Minister financially. pic.twitter.com/s0XZwaDU5r
Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) February 7, 2023
He said that although he wished we weren't where we are now, I acted in good faith to ensure the rules were followed and, in that sense, I have no regrets for that.
He refused to say whether he would resign if an investigation by the public appointments watchdog accused him of withholding information.
He told MPs he would need to see the results of the investigation and insisted he went through a very rigorous interview process and was hired on merit.
Mr Sharp also accused the press of misrepresenting and spreading significant inaccuracies about his involvement, including BBC journalists who were guilty of repeating inaccuracies from other media outlets.
Rishi Sunak said Mr Sharp's appointment appeared to have been carried out thoroughly and transparently.
The Prime Minister said: This is obviously an appointment made by a former Prime Minister before I accepted this role, so it is difficult for me to comment on the details of this appointment.
What I do know is that his nomination process was conducted in a rigorous and transparent manner; it was approved by a group of experts and a cross-party parliamentary committee.
But it is true that people have confidence in the process and that is why the independent commissioner for public appointments is reviewing the process to make sure everything was done correctly.
But Damian Green, acting chairman of the DCMS committee, said the process of vetting the BBC chairman was rather unsatisfactory and MPs did not know all the facts.
He told LBC's Tonight With Andrew Marr: There was a material relationship between him and the Prime Minister that we should have known about.
Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross was due to investigate how Mr Sharp got the job but recused himself last week, saying the two men had met on several occasions.
Attorney Adam Heppinstall KC has been appointed to lead the investigation.
The Liberal Democrats said Mr Sharp's evidence completely undermined Mr Johnson's previous claims.
Wendy Chamberlain, Lib Dem chief whip, said: “Johnson is once again true to his habit of being liar-in-chief.
We have seen cover-up after cover-up with this Conservative government and the public deserves full transparency.
It is clear that Boris Johnson's premiership will increasingly be remembered as a series of sordid scandals that dragged Britain down.
