Donald Trump criticizes ABC's Jimmy Kimmel on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump took time in court Wednesday to launch a social media attack on ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, ridiculing the Jimmy Kimmel Live host for his hosting turn Oscars. He was made out to be a FOOL, which he is, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. And at the same time remain in the history of television as the worst host of all the once vaunted academy awards!

Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, wrote Trump, who still hasn't recovered from his horrible performance and sharp ratings decline as Oscar host.

Kimmel hosted the 2024 Oscars on ABC earlier this month and, during the live broadcast, read one of Trump's Truth Social posts disparaging Kimmel's performance. Was there EVER a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars, Trump posted. Her introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be. Get rid of Kimmel and maybe replace him with another failed but cheap ABC talent, George Slopanopoulos. He would make everyone on stage look bigger, stronger and more glamorous.

“Thanks for watching,” Kimmel replied. “I’m surprised you’re still standing. Isn’t this after your prison sentence?”

What made Trump bring up the Oscars before returning to court on Wednesday? It may have been Kimmel's late-night monologue Tuesday night in which he described the hush money case against Trump as one in which the former president allegedly paid off porn star Stormy Daniels so his supporters wouldn't find out he was a lying, cheating bastard.

But the joke is on Trump, Kimmel said. Because it turns out his supporters don't care that he's a lying, cheating bastard. He could have saved himself an entire trial and $130,000.

Kimmel played a clip of an interview with a Trump supporter outside the New York courthouse where the former president is on trial. If he was having an affair, the woman told a reporter: Okay, the services were paid for, the services were rendered, the services were paid for, right? So what are we talking about, many men use prostitutes.

The case against Trump, however, has nothing to do with prostitution, but rather an alleged affair and payment to Daniels to keep this affair private during Trump's 2016 White House campaign, a payment that the Prosecutors say Trump covered it up as a business expense.

