The world's biggest election is about to begin – Foreign Policy

Highlights this week: National elections in India begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party favored to win, South Asian capitals call for Israel-Iran de-escalationand the Maldives aims to attract more Indian tourists.

National elections in India begin on Friday and last six weeks, until June 1. At first glance, the vote may seem similar to two other votes held in South Asia this year. Just as in Bangladesh in January and Pakistan in February, the incumbent government is favored to win, and the elections are taking place against a backdrop of sidelining opposition leaders and a growing crackdown on dissent.

However, Indian elections and their broader political environment contrast with political trends in the region, mainly due to the striking popularity and longevity of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A recent survey places Modis public approval rating at 75 percent, a remarkably high figure for a head of government in office for almost a decade. Many factors explain this popularity: Modi's personality, his leadership model, his achievements, his ideology and India's weak political opposition. The main electoral uncertainty is not whether Modi and the BJP will win, but by how much.

Many critics of Modis say that the electoral playing field in India is uneven, but that is not entirely correct. They report that the Indian government has arrested opposition leaders on politically motivated charges and increased its influence over the country's election commission, damaging the prospects of opponents. But the BJP enjoys massive support, unlike the domestic political opposition.

Even if the Indian state did not target opposition parties, the strength of the BJP is such that the opposition's chances of electoral success may not improve much. Outside of national politics, the calculus is a little different. The BJP has recently lost some national and local elections to the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, or smaller regional parties. But these parties cannot match the influence of the BJP nationally.

Then there's the longevity factor. In South Asia, few elected leaders or parties have held power as long as Modi and the BJP. Nepal had 13 governments since 2008. Pakistan has experienced a series of weak coalition governments since the end of its formal military rule that same year. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office in 2022, after his predecessor resigned amid anti-government protests.

Only Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has held office longer than Modisi since 2009, and she has benefited from polls conducted by election observers. judge neither free nor fair. Modi's popularity and the fact that the Indian opposition has been unable to produce a strong, charismatic leader capable of countering him suggest that the prime minister's political survival will be little threatened as long as he remains in office.

Some accounts for the BJP may not be that far off, even assuming the party wins this year. It remains uncertain whether Modi chooses to run for a fourth term in 2029. Otherwise, the BJP will face major questions, first and foremost that of his successor. The appeal of Hindu nationalism would help the BJP's cause, but it would need to make progress on long-standing issues that could leave it vulnerable, from widespread unemployment to the challenge posed by China.

For now, Modi occupies a special status as one of South Asia's most popular and longest-serving leaders, with little intrigue tied to an election likely to bring him another significant public mandate. This is a far cry from the volatility that has characterized polls and politics elsewhere in the region in recent years.

Calls for de-escalation between Iran and Israel. Shortly after the Iranians attack against Israel this weekend, some South Asian foreign ministries issued similar declarations calling for immediate de-escalation. Instability in the Middle East runs counter to the interests of South Asian states, including Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. They have major energy and business interests in the Middle East, as well as many citizens working in the region.

India and Pakistan enjoy important friendships with major powers in the Middle East, particularly the Arab Gulf states and, in the case of India, Egypt And Israel. Pakistan will find itself playing a notable diplomatic role amid the crisis.

The Saudi Foreign Minister was in Islamabad for a planned visit Monday and Tuesday, with the Iranian president planned to visit the capital next week. What was likely envisioned as a dialogue on trade will now focus on geopolitics. Pakistan has a long-standing alliance with Saudi Arabia and has long struggled to remain neutral in the Iran-Saudi rivalry.

BJP election manifesto. Last Sunday, the BJP released its manifest for this year's elections. The policy document builds on one of Modi's key campaign slogans, the Modi Guarantee, by pledging to build on his promises to make India a safer, healthier, better educated and more prosperous. Echoing Modi, the party pledged to take further steps to make India a developed country by 2047the centenary of its independence.

The manifesto focuses on domestic issues and talks less about foreign policy. This could recognize the reality that voters are more concerned about domestic issues than those abroad. Opposition parties in Congress manifest is about half the length of the BJP's 70-page document; it also focuses on social protection and development, with a short section on foreign policy.

The Congress party's manifesto also pledges to go beyond the BJP's divisive policies, promote democracy and work for all Indians – a common message for the party on the campaign trail, but one that will likely fail for the most Indian voters.

Maldives is looking for more Indian tourists. In the latest sign that the Maldives wants to maintain strong ties with India even as it moves closer to China, a leading Maldivian tourism body announcement last week he will work closely with the Indian High Commission in Male and organize roadshows in Indian cities in an attempt to attract more Indians to this tourist paradise.

In January, senior Maldivian officials insult Modi on social media after posting photos of himself enjoying the beaches of India's picturesque Lakshadweep archipelago. Shortly after, a campaign headlined by a few celebrities, called on Indians to stop visiting the Maldives. According to Maldives government figuresas of April 10, India had only the sixth highest number of tourists arriving in the Maldives this year, with China leading the way.

Economic factors drive men's desire for more Indian tourists, but India arguably has a geopolitical motivation to attract more people to the Maldives, with the island state becoming a prime battleground for competition with China .

Last Sunday, 23 Bangladeshi crew members were released more than a month after their ship was hijacked in Indian Ocean waters by Somali pirates on March 12. The ship was transporting coal from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates.

Many details surrounding the release, which coincided with the Bengali New Year, are unknown; the Bangladeshi company that owns the ship said that negotiations took place, and some media reports said the hackers received a $5 million ransom. It is unclear what role the Bangladeshi government played in the negotiations.

The Red Sea has been in the news recently due to a surge in Houthi attacks, but the western waters of the Indian Ocean have seen a surge in attacks. increase also in security threats. Ships plying these seas often have crew members from South Asia, and the risks that could intensify as pirates exploit instability in the Middle East will add to the concerns of regional capitals .

In Dawnanalyst Mohammed Amir Rana writing that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari can help their country balance its relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran. Sharif family considered close to Saudi camp, while Saudis have doubts about PPP [Zardaris party] the leaders' credentials on sectarian issues and their approach to Iran, he writes.

Poet and playwright Abhi Subedi pens an ode in the Kathmandu Post to the late Nepali writer and historian Chittaranjan Nepali, who died last year. The Nepalese had a keen interest in heroic epic characters in history who lived up to the expectations of the people, writes Subedi.

In the To print, Shantha Venugopal warns that Indian policymakers need to be aware of the social cost risks associated with the country's energy transition. To ensure that social disadvantages for marginalized communities are minimal, policymakers must be aware of the social dimensions of decarbonization policies and projects, she writes.