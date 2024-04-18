



China's Wang meets Jokowi and Indonesian President-elect Prabowo

JAKARTA, April 18, 2024 (BSS/AFP) – China's top diplomat met with Indonesian

President Joko Widodo and his successor Prabowo Subianto on Thursday

Beijing seeks to strengthen its regional influence. The meetings come after Prabowo's visit to Beijing this month, where Chinese

President Xi Jinping praised relations with Jakarta, setting out a vision for

regional peace as tensions rise between Beijing and other Southeast Asian countries

neighbors, including the Philippines, over the disputed South China Sea. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo wins majority victory in first round

in the Indonesian presidential election in February. He expressed his support for

develop closer ties with Beijing. Wang also met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday.

before visiting Widodo, better known as Jokowi, during the presidential election

palace then Prabowo to the Ministry of Defense. Retno said Jokowi and Wang expressed their desire for regional peace and

stability and repeated calls for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza

between Israel and Hamas. “Mr. President has emphasized that no one wants to see any escalation,” she said.

journalists after the meeting. “The positions of China and Indonesia are the same on this issue and Mr.

The president also expressed his belief that China would also use its influence to

prevent escalation. » Beijing's top diplomat will then chair a session of the China-Indonesia high-level meeting.

higher-level dialogue and cooperation mechanism on Friday before heading to Cambodia

and Papua New Guinea. China is one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment in Indonesia

and has invested billions of dollars in projects in this archipelago country. Indonesia's foreign policy is generally neutral and Jakarta is going through a difficult time

diplomatic tightrope in its relations between Beijing and Washington, which are

frictions over trade, Ukraine, the Middle East, Taiwan and the South China Sea. Chinese companies have invested money in Indonesian ore mining

natural resources in recent years, particularly the nickel sector where

Beijing's spending has fueled unrest over wages and working conditions. Jakarta inaugurated Southeast Asia's first high-speed rail line last year,

it is also a multi-billion dollar project backed by Beijing.

