Politics
China's Wang meets Jokowi and Indonesian President-elect Prabowo
China's Wang meets Jokowi and Indonesian President-elect Prabowo
JAKARTA, April 18, 2024 (BSS/AFP) – China's top diplomat met with Indonesian
President Joko Widodo and his successor Prabowo Subianto on Thursday
Beijing seeks to strengthen its regional influence.
The meetings come after Prabowo's visit to Beijing this month, where Chinese
President Xi Jinping praised relations with Jakarta, setting out a vision for
regional peace as tensions rise between Beijing and other Southeast Asian countries
neighbors, including the Philippines, over the disputed South China Sea.
Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo wins majority victory in first round
in the Indonesian presidential election in February. He expressed his support for
develop closer ties with Beijing.
Wang also met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday.
before visiting Widodo, better known as Jokowi, during the presidential election
palace then Prabowo to the Ministry of Defense.
Retno said Jokowi and Wang expressed their desire for regional peace and
stability and repeated calls for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza
between Israel and Hamas.
“Mr. President has emphasized that no one wants to see any escalation,” she said.
journalists after the meeting.
“The positions of China and Indonesia are the same on this issue and Mr.
The president also expressed his belief that China would also use its influence to
prevent escalation. »
Beijing's top diplomat will then chair a session of the China-Indonesia high-level meeting.
higher-level dialogue and cooperation mechanism on Friday before heading to Cambodia
and Papua New Guinea.
China is one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment in Indonesia
and has invested billions of dollars in projects in this archipelago country.
Indonesia's foreign policy is generally neutral and Jakarta is going through a difficult time
diplomatic tightrope in its relations between Beijing and Washington, which are
frictions over trade, Ukraine, the Middle East, Taiwan and the South China Sea.
Chinese companies have invested money in Indonesian ore mining
natural resources in recent years, particularly the nickel sector where
Beijing's spending has fueled unrest over wages and working conditions.
Jakarta inaugurated Southeast Asia's first high-speed rail line last year,
it is also a multi-billion dollar project backed by Beijing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bssnews.net/international/184283
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump 'seriously considering' Jake Paul fight invitation
- Erdoan orders sweeping ruling party reshuffle after March vote
- China's Wang meets Jokowi and Indonesian President-elect Prabowo
- Amnesty International says the US and UK were complicit in detention in Syrian camps where torture was rampant | Syria
- Austin choreographer brings Bollywood fusion to multicultural weddings
- Looking ahead to a national celebration of innovation
- #5 Men's Tennis set for rematch with #4 Seattle U in WAC tournament opener
- 'Harry Potter' actor Warwick Davis mourns the death of his wife, who appeared with him in the franchise's final film
- 3 ways to keep your payment information safe with Google Pay
- Imran Khan warns Pakistani army chief against detaining his wife
- The world's biggest election is about to begin – Foreign Policy
- Star Wars actor Warwick Davis pays tribute to his wife Samantha, who died aged 53.