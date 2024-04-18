Erdoan orders sweeping ruling party reshuffle after March vote





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has reportedly asked his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to make sweeping changes after the party suffered its first defeat since 2001 in local elections on March 31. The president convened the party's central decision-making and administrative committee on Thursday to investigate the results of the municipal elections, the loss of votes in previously held constituencies and the low turnout. As of March 31, the AKP won 74 mayoral seats, including 28 metropolitan cities, but it ceded 14 of the 22 cities it won in the 2019 elections to the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). Although the AKP won 54.3% of all metropolitan and district mayoral positions in Trkiye's 81 provinces through its alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the CHP won 35 of the 81 capitals provinces of Trkiye, including Istanbul and Ankara, managing to take power. leading the polls for the first time in decades. “We will carry out a reshuffle within the party and make necessary changes to our structure,” Erdoan told his lawmakers, Turkish media reported Thursday. He said the AKP party's annual congress, scheduled for later this year, will be an opportunity for internal rejuvenation. Sources close to the party said executive roles could also change before Congress. Erdoan lamented the notable abstention of AKP voters on March 31, the reason for which, he said, “must be discovered immediately because other problems will persist.” Erdoan also assured that the party would stick to its current economic program while implementing necessary measures and introducing enhanced precautions, particularly against exorbitant price increases. Earlier on Wednesday, he promised that the AKP party would “correctly read the message of the Turkish people who undoubtedly asked us to make a complete, sincere and bold self-criticism on March 31.” According to preliminary party surveys conducted so far, economic conditions, fatigue caused by back-to-back elections and dissatisfaction with mayoral candidates were the main causes of voter abstention. The AKP party plans to conduct in-depth field investigations into these causes in its strongholds and in cities where the CHP lost mayoral seats, with a program called “We listen to Trkiye.” The program will help the party develop a new roadmap for the upcoming elections and will involve the creation of committees to analyze the election results.

