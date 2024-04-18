Carrie Johnson welcomes new family arrivals – and Romy has the sweetest reaction





Carrie Johnson and her family welcomed some adorable new arrivals into their sprawling family home, Brightwell Manor on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-three revealed that three of her duck eggs – which she received from her children as a birthday present in March – had hatched. © Instagram Romy has been reading to her new friends As animal lovers, it comes as no surprise that her children, particularly her two-year-old daughter Romy, had the sweetest reaction to welcoming her fluffy new family members. Documenting the new arrivals on social media, Carrie shared a slew of updates of the adorable chicks including one image which saw the infant reading to the animals. The third duck isn't quite as strong as the other two “My daughter Romy insisted on reading to them at breakfast,” she wrote alongside the sweet image. The photo showed Romy wearing strawberry-adorned pajamas and reading a children's book. Sadly, Carrie revealed it hasn't all been smooth sailing with their furry companions, as one of the three chicks that hatched looked under the weather. Fortunately, he made it through the night after following Carrie the advice to keep the little being warm and get him to drink. After asking for advice Carrie kept the little duck warm “[…]here he is this morning. Still alive and kicking. Still looking a bit ropey and still not brilliant on his feet but I definitely think an improvement on yesterday. He's a fighter.” Among the updates was a sweet video of Carrie's son Wilfred caring for the little pets as he delicately placed one chick into their makeshift home. This isn't the first time the Johnsons have welcomed chicks into their home. Back in October, Carrie confessed a family of chicks “joined them for tea”. The feathery friends went down a treat with her brood the first time around, so it comes as no surprise that the duck eggs made a perfect present for the former media rep. The Johnsons are already the proud owners of a family of ducks who live in their sprawling almost five-acre family garden. They were a gift from their neighbors shortly after they moved in and Romy, and her elder brother Wilfred, three, are often pictured by their proud mum going down to the pond in the garden.

