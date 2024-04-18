Trump trial jury selection resumes Thursday: What you need to know





Jury selection in the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president has progressed quickly, with the judge suggesting opening statements could begin Monday.

On Tuesday, after just a day and a half of jury selection, seven people from Manhattan were selected to judge the evidence in the New York case against former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, attorneys will gather with a group of nearly 100 jurors and begin questioning them until they are seated with a total of 12 jurors and up to six alternates.

Four men and three women have been selected so far as jurors for the case. They include two lawyers, an oncology nurse, a software engineer, a teacher who said she likes Trump to speak his mind and a grandfather who said he finds Trump fascinating and mysterious. The foreman is from Ireland and works in sales.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments made to bury an allegation of an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Each side's strategy for jury selection has become clear.

Prosecutors pressed jurors on whether they would be able to follow the judge's instructions and whether they could set aside any preconceived notions they might have about certain witnesses with baggage, including a tabloid editor, an adult film star and a former lawyer (Michael Cohen). ) who pleaded guilty.

They also asked jurors whether they would be able to distinguish between credibility and likability when evaluating their testimony.

Trump's lawyers struggled to understand jurors' opinions about the former president and whether they could truly set them aside. They also dug deep into social media history and discovered posts, some years old and others more recent, that led the judge to dismiss two potential jurors for cause.

During the court's roughly 10 hours of sitting earlier this week, Trump occasionally closed his eyes and leaned back in his chair. At other times, he tapped his lawyer Todd Blanche on the shoulder to whisper in his ear or passed him a note. In an instant, they seemed to smile. As the lawyers questioned the jurors seated in the jury box, Trump turned his chair to face them as they answered questions. He made eye contact with at least one juror as she walked through the courtroom, according to one potential juror who was dismissed.

A total of seven jurors were selected from a pool of 96, more than half of whom said they could not be fair or impartial.

On Thursday morning, a new jury of 96 jurors, already sworn in, will return to the courtroom. The judge will ask two main questions: whether a juror feels they cannot be fair or impartial, and whether they are unable to participate in the trial for any other reason. The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.

The remaining jurors will then answer 42 questions on a questionnaire. Trump's prosecutors and lawyers each have 30 minutes to ask more specific questions of the first 18 jurors, after which they will conduct walkouts.

Both sides received 10 peremptory strikes that they were able to use to excuse the jurors. Trump and prosecutors used six on Tuesday, leaving them each with four strikes remaining.

On Wednesday morning, Trump complained about the process on social media, saying he thought he would have an unlimited number of strikes.

However, the number of strikes by each party is determined by law, and Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, informed the parties of the number of strikes during a pretrial conference earlier this year, at which Trump has assisted.

On Tuesday, Trump tested the limits of Merchan, who unusually raised his voice when he observed the former president muttering and gesturing toward a juror being questioned.

The judge stopped the proceedings and said he wanted this on the record, then spoke to Trump's lawyer and said, “I will not tolerate this.” I will not let any juror be intimidated in this courtroom. I want to make this very clear.

