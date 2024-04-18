UK hopes Rwandan migrants bill will be passed next week

Text size





The British government intends to push through Parliament early next week a controversial and much-delayed law aimed at sending undocumented migrants to Rwanda, the Prime Minister's spokesman Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

Both houses of parliament are locked in an impasse over the bill which Sunak says will deter asylum seekers from crossing the Channel from France on small boats.

The unelected House of Lords still failed to approve the bill on Wednesday, sending it back to the lower House of Commons for a fourth round of legislative back-and-forth.

“It is obviously frustrating that the bill has not been passed,” Sunak’s spokesman told reporters.

“Our intention now is to get there on Monday,” he said, adding: “We don’t want any more delays.”

The legislation is the British leader's response to a Supreme Court ruling last year that said sending migrants to Rwanda was illegal under international law.

The new bill would force judges to consider the East African country a safe third country and give ministers the power to ignore sections of international and British human rights law.

The spokesman predicted MPs would reject two amendments requested by the Lords when the House of Commons considers them on Monday.

One seeks relief from deportation for people who have worked with the British military overseas, such as Afghan interpreters.

The other calls for an independent observer to be established to determine whether Rwanda is indeed safe.

Members of the Lords are expected to concede defeat at some point, recognizing that their role is limited to reviewing legislation and proposing amendments.

Once passed, the Act only becomes law after receiving Royal Assent.

The deportation proposal has been mired in controversy and legal battles since Boris Johnson unveiled it while he was prime minister in 2022. So far, no migrants have been sent to Rwanda.

More than 120,000 people have crossed the Channel on crude boats since 2018, when the government began recording figures. Dozens of people died, according to observers.

Even if the law is passed, it is not yet clear when the flights will take off. Charities have vowed to take legal action while the government has failed to find an airline willing to take part.

Sunak hopes the plan will reverse disastrous poll results ahead of a general election due this year.

The main opposition party, the Labor Party, tipped to form the next government, described this project as a “gimmick”.

