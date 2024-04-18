UK hopes Rwandan migrants bill will be passed next week
Text size
The British government intends to push through Parliament early next week a controversial and much-delayed law aimed at sending undocumented migrants to Rwanda, the Prime Minister's spokesman Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.
Both houses of parliament are locked in an impasse over the bill which Sunak says will deter asylum seekers from crossing the Channel from France on small boats.
The unelected House of Lords still failed to approve the bill on Wednesday, sending it back to the lower House of Commons for a fourth round of legislative back-and-forth.
“It is obviously frustrating that the bill has not been passed,” Sunak’s spokesman told reporters.
“Our intention now is to get there on Monday,” he said, adding: “We don’t want any more delays.”
The legislation is the British leader's response to a Supreme Court ruling last year that said sending migrants to Rwanda was illegal under international law.
The new bill would force judges to consider the East African country a safe third country and give ministers the power to ignore sections of international and British human rights law.
The spokesman predicted MPs would reject two amendments requested by the Lords when the House of Commons considers them on Monday.
One seeks relief from deportation for people who have worked with the British military overseas, such as Afghan interpreters.
The other calls for an independent observer to be established to determine whether Rwanda is indeed safe.
Members of the Lords are expected to concede defeat at some point, recognizing that their role is limited to reviewing legislation and proposing amendments.
Once passed, the Act only becomes law after receiving Royal Assent.
The deportation proposal has been mired in controversy and legal battles since Boris Johnson unveiled it while he was prime minister in 2022. So far, no migrants have been sent to Rwanda.
More than 120,000 people have crossed the Channel on crude boats since 2018, when the government began recording figures. Dozens of people died, according to observers.
Even if the law is passed, it is not yet clear when the flights will take off. Charities have vowed to take legal action while the government has failed to find an airline willing to take part.
Sunak hopes the plan will reverse disastrous poll results ahead of a general election due this year.
The main opposition party, the Labor Party, tipped to form the next government, described this project as a “gimmick”.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos