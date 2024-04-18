Did Ranveer Singh criticize PM Modi over inflation?

Congress spokesperson Sujata Paul posted the video on her verified X handle.

A video of actor Ranveer Singh criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and inflation is a deepfake video made using an artificial intelligence voice clone of the Bollywood actor.

BOOM discovered that the video was digitally altered with a synthetic voice clone and that in the original video, which was an interview with Asian News International (ANI), the actor praised the Prime Minister and said that the latter celebrated the cultural heritage of India.

In the 42-second doctored video, Mr Singh is heard saying: “This is Modiji's aim. He intended to celebrate our sad lives, our fear, our unemployment and inflation. Because our India is is now heading into a time of such injustice.”[…]so we should never stop demanding our development and justice – that’s why we need to think and vote.”

The video then ends with a message urging people to vote for Congress.

Earlier this week, another AI voice clone of actor Aamir Khan targeting Prime Minister Modi was shared by several Congress functionaries.

Congress spokesperson Sujata Paul posted the video on her verified X handle with the caption “Vote for Nyaya (Justice), Vote for Congress.”

BOOM also analyzed the video using Itisaar, a deepfake detection tool developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur. The tool determined that the video contained an AI voice clone.

The lip sync and voice in the video are out of sync. Additionally, the voiceover sounds inconsistent. BOOM also spoke with experts from Contrails AI to test the video through their detection tool. “Clear Audiospoof detected on potentially doctored clip, while images appear entirely real,” the test determined.

The test also indicates that the audio appears to be a complete AI clone.

BOOM found that the same clip was posted on the official X account of news agency ANI on April 14, 2024. However, in this clip, the actor's speech seems normal.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Ranveer Singh says, “I cannot express in words the experience I had today. All my life I have been a devotee of Lord Shiva and I came here to the first time…” pic.twitter.com/4s2j7R0x7F ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

BOOM also discovered that the viral video was edited from 1:18 to 1:54, removing segments of the original interview.

In the original 2 minutes and 33 seconds interview shared by ANI, Ranveer Singh talks about his visit to Kashi with an ANI reporter, saying, “Madam, can I share something… When I start talking, my words flow spontaneously. I cannot express what I experienced today. I have been a devotee of Lord Shiva all my life and for the first time I came to visit Kashi. I want to bring my mother and wife next time. My mother is very happy. When a devotee of Lord Shiva arrives in the city of Lord Shiva, you can imagine the emotions when we visited the Kashi temple, there was a unique energy…a different vibration and frequency when the Panditji (.the priest) recited the mantras. During aarti, there is a distinct energy and power felt within. Everyone is captivated by this energy, and there is an aura around them… chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' with raised hands. ”

The actor added, “I am filled with joy seeing all this. It was Modiji's vision to celebrate our rich cultural heritage, history and heritage. India is progressing towards modernity at a remarkable pace, but we must never forget our roots and cultural heritage That is why development with heritage is crucial – it is a blend of past and future Kashi, a place older than history and tradition, witnessing the. development, is an absolute marvel. I had the pleasure of meeting and welcoming strangers inside.

