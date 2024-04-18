Trump's secret trial: second juror dismissed as setbacks pile up | Donald Trump trial





Two jurors were excluded from the jury in Donald Trump's criminal case Thursday, highlighting the difficulty of choosing a jury in one of the most high-stakes cases in U.S. history.

The dismissal of both jurors means only five jurors currently remain seated in the case, down from seven at the start of Thursday's session. There will ultimately be 12 jurors and six alternates.

Trump arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday for the third day of his secret trial and the continuation of the delicate jury selection process. Trump, the first former U.S. president to face criminal trial, remained expressionless throughout Thursday morning's session and appeared attentive.

The identities of the jurors who will try Trump will remain anonymous in this case for security reasons. A woman known only as Juror Two appeared briefly before Juan Merchant on Thursday to say she no longer believed she could be impartial in the case. Since her selection on Tuesday, she had received an avalanche of text messages from friends and family members who led her to believe that she had been identified. The judge excused her.

His firing comes as reporters cling to every detail they can glean about the 12 jurors who will determine Trump's criminal fate. Fox News Jesse Watters also did a segment on Tuesday that directly attacked jurors, including juror two. I'm not so sure about Juror No. 2, Watters said on his show Tuesday. Trump also reposted a quote from Watters on Truth Social suggesting liberal activists were trying to get on the jury.

The firing prompted Merchan to reprimand reporters covering the case for revealing too much about the jurors' physical descriptions. Earlier this week, he chastised Trump against any intimidation of jurors.

I would recommend that the press just use common sense and refrain from anything related to, for example, physical descriptions. It's just not necessary, there's no point. He then banned the press from reporting on the jurors' activities.

A second juror, known as juror four, was excused after prosecutors raised concerns that he may not have told the truth in his jury questionnaire about his criminal history.

Prosecutors told Merchan that while researching the juror, they discovered that a person with the same name had been arrested decades ago for tearing down posters supporting the political right. They also said it appeared his wife had been involved in an anti-corruption investigation with the prosecutor.

The juror appeared in court Thursday for two lengthy conversations with Merchan and attorneys for both sides. Merchan ended the conversation, saying it was personal, then excused the juror.

Prosecutors also accused Trump of violating a gag order on seven additional occasions. They have already filed a previous request for sanctions for violating the order and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

Examples included posts with a link to a New York Post article calling Michael Cohen a serial perjurer. Trump also reposted a statement from right-wing Fox News host Jesse Watters saying liberal activists were trying to get on the jury. Juan Merchan, the judge, had already warned Trump against any attempt to intimidate jurors.

This is ridiculous and must stop, said Christopher Conroy, prosecutor.

Emil Bove, Trump's lawyer, said Trump's statements were political. He also questioned whether republishing someone else's statements violated the order of silence.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Wednesday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

There are still six jurors and six alternates to choose. Those selected so far include a computer scientist, an English teacher, an oncology nurse, a sales professional, a software engineer and two lawyers. On Thursday, the weather was rather calm outside the Manhattan criminal courthouse, under a light drizzle.

Trump's criminal trial: what you need to know

The show takes place in downtown Manhattan amid intense global media coverage as Trump became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges related to alleged false accounting of expenses paid to help cover up bad press during his 2016 election campaign.

They include payments to former adult actor Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom say they had affairs with Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in his alleged attempt to prevent scandalous stories that he says are not true from emerging during his ultimately successful attempt to win the White House in 2016.

Trump also faces other trials involving his actions on January 6, his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia and charges related to his possession of classified documents at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, after having left office. However, those cases have been hit by numerous delays as Trump's legal team pursues a strategy of slowing its march toward a courtroom until after the November election.

Despite these legal difficulties, Trump dominated the race for the 2024 Republican nomination and eliminated any serious rivals. He is also running a tight race with Joe Biden, often leading in head-to-head polls and performing well in crucial battleground states he needs to win the US presidency for a second time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/18/trump-day-three-juror-hush-money-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos