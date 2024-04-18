Connect with us

Doubts hover over China's ability to invade Taiwan by 2027

Washington

A senior US intelligence official questions China's ability to achieve its plan to reunify Taiwan by force within its self-imposed deadline.

Various U.S. military and intelligence officials have testified publicly in recent years that Beijing's planning documents show that President Xi Jinping ordered the Chinese military to be prepared to take Taiwan by force if efforts to to reunify the island by other means failed.

They also said China's unprecedented military modernization and expansion efforts were in line with the order to prepare an invasion plan by 2027 at the latest.

But Dave Frederick, deputy director of the US National Security Agency for China, is not sure it can meet that deadline.

“It’s a pretty ambitious goal, so [I] “I’m not going to make any predictions as to whether they will succeed or not,” Frederick said at a security conference in Nashville, Tennessee. He added that China remains focused on this 2027 capacity target, but obstacles remain.

FILE – A screen broadcasts news footage of a Navy ship participating in military exercises organized by the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command around Taiwan, in a shopping area of Beijing, August 19, 2023.

One of those challenges, he said, is the Chinese military's ability to land troops on the island of Taiwan.

An amphibious landing would be a really, really difficult military problem for them, Frederick said. [A] military problem very difficult for them to solve.

However, he acknowledged that China is building a fourth amphibious landing craft and that history contains many examples of this type of craft. [a] The government decides to pursue a policy that may not even be in its best interest, and certainly in cases where military victory is not guaranteed.

Chinese officials, however, dismissed those discussions, telling VOA via email that the situation with Taiwan was an issue that needed to be resolved by the Chinese. [people].

If the United States truly hopes for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, it must respect the one-China principle and the three Sino-U.S. joint communiqués, said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Taiwan Embassy. China in Washington.

Washington should stop interfering in the Taiwan issue and stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions across the Taiwan Strait, Liu added.

Frederick is not the first U.S. official to warn that China's military expansion, supported by new equipment and weapons systems, could exceed its actual capabilities.

The US Department of Defense's annual report on Chinese military power released late last year warned that Beijing itself believes it remains facing some deficits as it attempts to field a force capable of fight and win wars against other capable adversaries.

They still have a long way to go to reach the level of military capability we believe they need to advance their global security and economic interests, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters at the time.

The official called the lack of combat experience “one of the deficiencies that the PRC highlights in many of its own self-assessments.”

Senior U.S. intelligence officials have said that despite China's desire to be able to take Taiwan by force, perhaps as early as next year, they believe Xi has not decided whether to use that option.

Beijing will continue to exert military and economic pressure as well as public messaging and influence activities while promoting long-term cross-Strait economic and social integration to pressure Taiwan to move toward unification, according to last month's annual threat assessment by the director's office. of national intelligence.

A separate assessment by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency released last week concluded that Beijing appears willing to delay the use of military force as long as it believes its unification with Taiwan can ultimately be negotiated.

The costs of armed conflict would outweigh its benefits, and declared red lines have not been crossed by Taiwan, the United States or other countries, the DIA report adds.

