Apple and Tesla investments boost Modi

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook listen as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting with top officials and CEOs of U.S. and Indian companies at the White House in Washington, DC on June 23, 2023.

The rock-solid relationships that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed with the CEOs of America's biggest tech companies give his country the foreign support India has needed for more than a decade.

Those ties have also boosted Modi's profile ahead of key elections that begin Friday, a former Indian government official told CNBC on condition of anonymity.

The promise of new economic growth in India as China's economy slows has led many U.S. CEOs to support Modi's policies.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have also pushed U.S. conglomerates to diversify their industrial bases to countries like India to avoid disruption from any potential conflict.

“The distance of supply chains from competitors makes India a very important pillar,” Manjari Chatterjee Miller, senior fellow for India, Pakistan and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNBC .

Support from major U.S. companies also helps shield Modi from criticism over India's continued purchases of Russian and Iranian oil, while most major economies sanction both countries.

Ahead of the election, Apple's expansion in India in particular gave Modi political clout and sparked more interest among U.S. companies, experts told CNBC.

“The story of Apple, such a famous name, worked in Modi's favor, not only did it help the economy, but it also gave him political clout,” said Pravin Krishna, distinguished professor of economics and international trade at Chung Ju Yung in Johns. Hopkins University.

Modi has established an ongoing dialogue with a number of powerful Silicon Valley CEOs as India's national elections begin.

The elections, which will end in early June, are expected to see more than 960 million citizens vote. Polls suggest Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to win.