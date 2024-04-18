Second juror in Trump trial dismissed as setbacks mount during selection process – live | Donald Trump





Another juror is excused

Juror 4 was excused, meaning two jurors were removed today.

The juror was dismissed after prosecutors raised concerns about the accuracy of his answers. Justice Merchan said:

He does not need to return and is not expected to return Monday morning.

The man was summoned to court today to answer questions after prosecutors said they found an article about a person with the same name who was arrested in the 1990s for tearing up political posters.

Prosecutors also revealed that the man's wife may have been involved in a corruption investigation and cooperated with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the Trump case.

There are now five jurors left seated.

Share

Updated at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Key events

Show only key events

Please enable JavaScript to use this feature

Intermediate lunch summary

The court takes a lunch break and will resume at 2:15 p.m. ET. Here's what's happened so far:

Two jurors were removed from the jury Thursday, meaning only five jurors are currently serving in the case. There will ultimately be 12 jurors and six alternates.

The first juror dismissed said she no longer believed she could be impartial in the case. Since her selection Tuesday, she had been targeted by Fox News host Jesse Waters and said she had received an avalanche of text messages from friends and family who led her to believe she had been identified .

The second juror was excused after prosecutors expressed concerns that he may not have told the truth in his jury questionnaire about his criminal history.

Prosecutors also accused Trump of violating a gag order on seven additional occasions. They have already filed a previous request for sanctions for violating the order and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

Trump arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court in the morning for the third day of his secret trial and continued jury selection. The former president remained expressionless throughout Thursday morning's session and appeared attentive.

Judge Merchan asked the media to stop reporting physical descriptions of potential jurors, out of concern for their anonymity.

SharePotential juror dismissed after comparing Trump to BerlusconiSam Levine

A potential juror has just been excused after saying he was from Italy and Italian media are drawing strong associations between Donald Trump and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The juror said after reflection that he didn't think he could be fair and was excused.

Share

Updated at 1:17 p.m. EDT

The second juror who was dismissed today, Juror 4, spoke briefly to reporters after leaving the courtroom.

The man declined to give his name, but nodded when asked if he thought he could be impartial, The New York Times reported.

He shook his head when asked if he felt intimidated in the courtroom, he added.

Asked if he thought he should have been fired, as he hurried past with his umbrella lowered, he responded in one word: No.

Share

A dismissed juror shared her experience entering the courtroom with other potential jurors only to discover they had been summoned for Donald Trump's secret trial.

Everyone was shocked, everyone was frozen, the woman told MSNBC.

We walked into the courtroom and we saw Donald Trump…I was shocked, I was sitting in the second row, about six feet away.

The former president looked less orange, more sallow and bored, as if he wanted it to end, she added.

[Trump] looked less orange, definitely. Like, more yellowish. He doesn't look angry; I think he looks bored.

A person who was not considered as a juror for Trump's criminal trial in New York tells MSNBC his thoughts after seeing him in court pic.twitter.com/jDzo7YO3vU

– The Recount (@therecount) April 18, 2024

After the juror was dismissed, Trump attorney Todd Blanche asked if the temperature in the courtroom could be raised just one degree, saying it was freezing in the room, according to pool reports.

Judge Merchan responded that the problem would be that if court officials tried to increase it by one degree, it would probably increase by 30 degrees (Fahrenheit). The judge said:

It's cold, there's no doubt it's cold, but I'd rather be a little cold than sweaty, and those are really the choices. I agree with you, it's cold, without a doubt.

ShareAnother juror is excused

Juror 4 was excused, meaning two jurors were removed today.

The juror was dismissed after prosecutors raised concerns about the accuracy of his answers. Justice Merchan said:

He does not need to return and is not expected to return Monday morning.

The man was summoned to court today to answer questions after prosecutors said they found an article about a person with the same name who was arrested in the 1990s for tearing up political posters.

Prosecutors also revealed that the man's wife may have been involved in a corruption investigation and cooperated with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the Trump case.

There are now five jurors left seated.

Share

Updated at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Here are some additional details about Juror 4, who prosecutors say may not have been telling the truth when he answered questions during jury selection earlier this week, according to pool reports.

Judge Merchan said the juror, a man, was unhappy with the amount of information published about him. The judge said:

I don't want to exaggerate or underestimate him, but he expressed his displeasure.

Merchan sealed a portion of the transcript in which he said the juror discussed very personal information.

The judge is now in conversation with the lawyers.

ShareThere's a pretty extraordinary picture in court right nowSam Levine

All the lawyers are in a conference with Judge Merchan and Donald Trump is sitting alone at the defense table.

There are no assistants and the Secret Service agents are in the row behind him.

It's a striking and unusual image of an isolated president. Trump is expressionless.

Share

Updated at 12:08 p.m. EDT

Donald Trump is back in the courtroom after a break. He did not answer questions but gestured and clenched his fist toward the camera.

Donald Trump gestures as he returns from a recess in his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/AFP/Getty ImagesDonald Trump gestures in the hallway outside the courtroom during a recess in his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments linked to extramarital affairs, in court Manhattan Penal Court in New York. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/AFP/Getty ImagesShare

The court hearing Donald Trump's hush money criminal case took a short break.

Juror 4, who prosecutors say may have misrepresented himself when answering the juror questionnaire earlier this week, was brought back into the courtroom.

Reporters were unable to hear the conversation between Juror 4, Judge Merchan, and the lawyers, but pool reports indicate that some of the man's responses made Trump lawyer Todd Blanche laugh.

Donald Trump, who was seated at the defense table, was seen leaning over, apparently to hear better, while the parties spoke in hushed tones.

The conversation ended and the juror was escorted out of the room. The judge made no immediate decision regarding the juror.

Share

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2024/apr/18/donald-trump-trial-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos