Politics
The European Commission wants post-Brexit negotiations on an agreement on youth mobility
Brussels wants to open post-Brexit negotiations which could allow young Britons easier access to study, work and life in the EU.
The European Commission (EC) wants to open bloc-wide negotiations with the UK government on a youth mobility deal.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Commission said it would ask EU Council member states for authorization to negotiate with the UK on this issue.
He suggests Britain has shown interest in deals with individual European countries, but insists an EU-wide approach is preferable.
Bilateral projects with individual countries are in the UK's best interests, Downing Street has said.
The timing of the announcement raised eyebrows at Westminster as it could be seen as a signal to a possible new Labor government.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said: “The UK's withdrawal from the European Union has hit particularly hard young people in the EU and the UK who would like to study, work and live abroad. the foreigner.
Today we take the first step towards an ambitious but realistic agreement between the EU and the UK that would solve this problem. Our objective is to rebuild human bridges between young Europeans on both sides of the Channel.
Under the terms of the agreement sought by the Commission, British and European citizens aged 18 to 30 could stay up to four years in their destination country.
Mobility would not be limited to a specific objective, allowing participants to study, work, train or travel as they wish.
Nor would it be subject to a quota or disproportionate or excessive visa fees.
The Commission said only an EU-level approach would ensure all member states are treated equally when it comes to young people wanting to move to the UK, after claiming the Westminster government had protested its interest in the issue by contacting a number of Member States. individually.
The new agreement does not amount to restoring free movement, which the United Kingdom gave up when leaving the EU.
Nor would it replace Erasmus+, an exchange program that made it easier for students to study abroad.
The Commission has declared itself open to negotiations on the United Kingdom's re-accession to Erasmus+, if it so wishes.
The government chose to pull out of the project when it left the EU because then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson believed it was too costly.
It was replaced by the Turing Program, named after World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, which provides the opportunity to study in countries around the world.
Downing Street appears to prefer its current approach to negotiating such deals to the EU's proposals.
A Number 10 spokeswoman said: The UK has a number of such programs in place bilaterally and we do so when it is in the UK's best interests.
And we do so as long as it meets our requirement to balance the supply of skills to the UK and the exchange of those skills, while ensuring that this is consistent with our objectives of promoting and encouraging British talents and skills.
We spoke about our desire to reduce legal immigration and also our desire to support the UK's talent and skills. This is why we have put in place a system whereby we have a number of agreements with different EU member states where it works in our interest and we have done so. rather than a Commission-wide agreement.
