Politics
President Jokowi receives courtesy visit from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
PRESIDENT Joko Widodo or Jokowi received an honorary presence from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Thursday (18/4), at 09:25 WIB.
Previously, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi met with Minister Wang Yi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Retno explained that the meeting discussed several areas of investment cooperation that would continue to be strengthened, particularly in the areas of industrial downstream, infrastructure development, manufacturing, energy transition and Food Safety.
“A more detailed discussion on economic cooperation will be discussed at the High-Level Dialogue and Cooperation Mechanism (HDCM) meeting in Labuan Bajo (East Nusa Tenggara) tomorrow (19/4),” the Minister of Affairs said Foreign Affairs in a press release with Minister Wang Yi after the meeting.
The Foreign Minister explained that Indonesia and China agreed to strengthen their bilateral relations by continuing to respect international law. The People's Republic of China (PRC), said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, is an important partner, namely Indonesia's largest trading partner. The volume of trade between the Democratic Republic of Congo and China has reached more than 127 billion dollars.
Apart from this, China is also one of the largest foreign investors, with an investment value of over $7.4 billion last year.
As part of bilateral cooperation, Foreign Minister Retno said the two countries will discuss cooperation in combating cross-border crime, especially online scams. He said Indonesian citizens (WNI) were also victims.
“I also invite China to collaborate in the field of prevention so that victims do not continue to fall,” Retno added.
Apart from trade and economic issues, regional issues were also discussed at the meeting.
Retno explained that Indonesia reaffirms its commitment to maintaining stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region.
Because it is believed that stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region will only be achieved if all parties respect international law.
Apart from that, Retno also said that Indonesia appreciates the PRC's support for ASEAN's perspectives on the Indo-Pacific.
“We have a responsibility to maintain peace and stability in our region, and this can only be achieved if all parties respect international law,” he stressed.
According to Retno, the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit comes at a time when many countries are concerned about developments in the Middle East. However, according to him, they both have the same view on the importance of restraint by all parties and the importance of de-escalation.
“I have explained Indonesia's diplomatic efforts so far and I am sure the PRC will use its influence to prevent escalation,” the foreign minister said.
Indonesia and China also share the same view on the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza and a fair resolution of the Palestinian problem through a two-state solution.
“Indonesia will support Palestine's full membership in the UN. Stability in the Middle East will not be achieved without resolving the Palestinian issue,” Retno explained.
Next year, Indonesia and the PRC will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Therefore, Retno explained, the Indonesia-PRC comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to be promoted in the spirit of cooperation, mutual respect and mutual benefits. (Z-3)
