Whoopi Goldberg mocks Donald Trump for falling asleep in court





Whoopi Goldberg mocked Donald Trump for apparently dozing off during his court appearances on TV show The View.

The first criminal trial of a former US president began Monday, with Trump appearing in Manhattan Criminal Court as jury selection began. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a 2016 payment to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels.

Reporters who covered the case said Trump began dozing shortly after the proceedings began — and it appeared to have happened again on the second day. Now, Goldberg has spoken out, sharing her thoughts during Wednesday's episode of The View.

Whoopi Goldberg on March 27, 2024 in New York and Donald Trump on April 16, 2024 in New York. Goldberg mocked Trump during an episode of “The View.” Whoopi Goldberg on March 27, 2024 in New York and Donald Trump on April 16, 2024 in New York. Goldberg mocked Trump during an episode of “The View.” John Nacion/Curtis Means-Pool/Variety via Getty Images/Getty Images

Newsweek emailed spokespeople for Goldberg and Trump for comment after hours Thursday.

“So yesterday was day two of you-know-who's hush money case, where he apparently didn't take another nap, but there's a courtroom sketch showing him doing it again,” she said, as the courtroom sketch was shown on screen.

“But, you know, he'll just say he didn't do it, so there he is, he's out there,” Goldberg added, as people laughed. “And I think his lawyer said to him, 'Dude, what are you doing? We can see you, we can see you.'”

Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, “The jurors can see you,” to which Goldberg responded, “Yes. My God.”

People took to social media to mock Trump and his alleged naps, with various prominent figures speaking out as the hashtags #SleepyDon and #SleepyDonald trended on X, formerly Twitter.

When a clip from Wednesday's episode of The View was uploaded to YouTube, social media users also took to the comments section to mock Trump.

“Someone go get my pillow for Sleepy Don,” user @kennonmoss7854 wrote.

“Ebeneezer Snooze will have plenty of time to sleep behind bars,” said @IMHTP.

@ReeeeeeUp added: “He's old too!!!!!!! Sleepy Don is up all night posting rants.”

Now: Trump's head slowly lowered, his eyes closed. He abruptly returned upwards. He adjusts. Then his head lowers again. He stands up and leans back. His head falls for the third time, he shakes his shoulders. Eyes still closed. His head falls. Finally, he opens his eyes wide.

— Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) April 16, 2024

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, did not allow television cameras to broadcast from inside the New York courtroom. With filming not allowed during Trump's latest legal battle, accounts of what unfolds there are expected to come from a handful of journalists and cartoonists.

“Trump appears to be sleeping. His head keeps dropping and his mouth relaxes,” Maggie Haberman wrote on a New York Times blog during her court appearance Monday. A sketch by veteran artist Jane Rosenberg suggests that Haberman's assertion is correct. The sketch shows Trump sitting in a chair with his eyes closed and his head tilted slightly to the side.

Other reporters in the courtroom corroborated Haberman's statement. “He looked like he was falling asleep, and at one point – suggesting he was falling asleep – his head tilted, and then he sort of got up at one point,” said Susanne Craig, also of the New York Times. York Times, said on MSNBC.

On Tuesday, journalist Frank G. Runyeon said Trump continued to fall asleep during the trial. In a tweet from the courtroom, Runyeon wrote: “Now: Trump's head slowly lowered, his eyes closed. It bounced upwards. He adjusts. Then his head s sags again. He stands up, leaning back. His head sags for the third time, he shakes his shoulders. His head finally falls, he opens his eyes.

However, a Trump campaign spokesperson denied that the former president had dozed off during the trial.

“This is 100% fake news from 'journalists' who weren't even present in the courtroom,” they said, according to CNN.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/whoopi-goldberg-mocks-donald-trump-asleep-court-1891617 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos