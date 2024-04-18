Israel surpassed Hitler in committing Erdogan's crimes





FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Yavuz Ozden/dia images via Getty Images

Turkish leader accused Jewish state of killing 14,000 children in Gaza FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © Yavuz Ozden / dia images via Getty Images Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of outdoing Adolf Hitler by killing 14,000 children in Gaza. Speaking at a meeting of lawmakers from his Justice and Development (AK) party in the Turkish parliament, Erdogan said the Palestinian cause had given meaning to his life, according to the Anadolu news agency. “As long as God grants me life, I will continue to defend the struggle of Palestine and I will be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people,” the Turkish leader said. He also compared Hamas's struggle to the Turkish War of Independence (1919-1922) and reminded MPs that he had defended the Palestinian militant group at the 2009 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “When no one else wanted to speak, we stood up and said, 'Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but a resistance group.' We presented to the UN maps showing how Israel has gradually occupied Palestinian lands over the past 70 years,” he said. Learn more Erdogan accuses Israel of being responsible for Iranian attack Erdogan accused Israel of carrying out massacres in Gaza and the West Bank that are “marks of shame in the history of humanity”, with the “unconditional support” of the West. Nearly 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave over the past six months, according to local health authorities, while another 77,000 have been injured. Gaza's Hamas-led government says most of the victims are civilians, although it is unclear where Erdogan got the number of child deaths. Statistically, almost half of Gaza's population is under the age of 18, according to numerous reports. Israel declared war on Hamas after the Gaza-based group attacked Israeli villages and nearby military bases on October 7 last year. West Jerusalem said more than 1,100 Israelis were killed and more than 200 taken hostage in the attack, described as one of the worst in the Jewish state's history. The UN estimates that 85% of the Palestinian enclave's residents have been internally displaced and face severe shortages of food, water and medicine, while more than half of Gaza's infrastructure were damaged or completely destroyed. A recent report by the UN Human Rights Council's special rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, accused Israel of intending to commit genocide in the enclave. (RT) Azerbaijan24 is a social observer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azerbaycan24.com/en/israel-has-surpassed-hitler-in-committing-crimes-erdogan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos