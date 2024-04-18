How the Indian economy has performed under ten years of Narendra Modi

More than 960 million Indians will go to the polls the biggest election in the world between April 19 and early June. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seeking a third term. And the polls suggest that it will achieve this goal.

If we look at economic growth figures alone, the performance of the Modi government is impressive. When Modi came to power in 2014, economic growth was lazy. A series of high-profile photos corruption cases leads to a loss of investor confidence in the Indian economy.

But between 2014 and 2022, India's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita (a measure of per capita income) pink from 5,000 (4,000) US dollars to more than 7,000 US dollars, an increase of approximately 40% in eight years. These calculations use purchasing power parity, a way of comparing general purchasing power over time and across countries.

This growth occurred despite an ill-advised decision attempt At the start of Modi's first term, he withdrew 500 (4.80) and 1,000 (9.60) notes from circulation. The scrapping of banknotes led to a serious liquidity shortage, slow growth of GDP per capita from 6.98% in 2016 to 5.56% in 2017.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the Indian economy is in expected to grow at a rate of 6.5% in 2024. This figure is higher than China's projected growth of 4.6% and exceeds that of any other major economy. The British economy, for example, is expected to grow by 0.6% in 2024.

However, recent estimates also suggest that inequality in India is at a critical level. record level. Growth, when it has occurred, has apparently been uneven. One of the key challenges facing the Modi government in its next term will be to convert higher growth into productive jobs while reducing the excess wealth of India's economic and political elites.

All smoke and mirrors?

India's economic performance is difficult to assess because the government has not released official data on poverty and employment since 2011. This has led analysts to use alternative data sources that are not as reliable as the large nationally representative consumption and employment surveys of Indian governments. statistical agency.

Consequently, we obtain very variable poverty estimates. Less than two months before the elections, the Indian government published a fact sheet this suggests that poverty in India has fallen to an all-time low in 2022.

The results were based on a large consumer survey conducted by the Indian government. But the real data behind government estimates has not been published for independent analysis.

The lack of data transparency has led to a situation where no one really knows what the true estimates of poverty and inequality are. This is a sad state for a country known for its pioneering household surveys who, in the past, were way ahead of their time.

The new welfarism

During its second term, the Modi government placed greater emphasis on providing public goods and social welfare programs in a less corrupt manner. This saw the launch of a vast rural program road construction program and the enrollment of approximately 99% of Indian adults in Aadhaara digital identification system linked to fingerprints and iris scans.

The rollout of Aadhaar, in particular, has enabled national and state governments to distribute benefits to the poor directly through their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. This also helped to slow down leak in providing subsidies to poor households, which has long been scourge of social service delivery in India.

Essential goods such as toilets and cooking cylinders, which are normally supplied by the private sector, have been supplied in large quantities by the government. This led to Indian economist and former chief economic advisor to the government, Arvind Subramaniancalled New Welfarism in India.

The implementation of social assistance programs has occurred most rapidly during the pandemic. For example, the government's food subsidy bill has increased by almost five times between 2019-20 and 2021-22, ensuring that people can access food grains at an affordable price.

There have also been other areas of success. The proportion of Indian villages with access to electricity climb from 88% in 2014 to 99.6% in 2020. And 71.1% of the Indian population today have an account in a financial institution, compared to 48.3% in 2014.

These massive cash transfers, along with the increased provision of goods and services to India's poor, have allowed the BJP to benefit from a increased popularity among marginalized groups. Historically, these groups have tended to vote for the opposition Congress Party.

Lack of good jobs

The Modi government has developed the Indian economy. But it has was not as successful by creating productive employment for the large proportion of India's workforce that is unskilled and poor.

About 40% of workers stay in agriculture, and only about 20% work in manufacturing jobs or business services such as IT. Pre-survey investigations suggest that rising unemployment and inflation are sources of concern for many voters.

The Modi government's poor record on job creation is surprising given that it has launched many initiatives to revive the manufacturing industry. THE Manufacture in India launched when Modi came to power in 2014, aimed to reduce costs to do business in India.

This was followed by the most recent production incentive program in November 2023. The program offered $24 billion in industrial incentives to boost domestic production in key manufacturing sectors, from electronics to drones. However, the manufacturing sector's share of output remained the same in 2022 as it was when Modi first took office.

For India to emulate China's success in labor-intensive industrialization, deeper structural reforms are needed in the country's product, labor and credit markets. But this will be politically difficult to achieve because it involves taking on India's powerful conglomerates and unions.

As the Modi government seeks a third term, one of the main challenges ahead is to create productive jobs outside agriculture for an increasingly educated and ambitious youth.