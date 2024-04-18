German chancellors' trip to China is a wasted opportunity





The German economy is very addicted on China, there was therefore little hope that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would put human rights concerns high on the agenda during his April 13-16 trip to China. But his apparent reluctance to publicly utter the words “human rights” has been deeply disappointing. The Chinese government's disastrous human rights record has become considerably more repressive since Xi Jinping took power in 2013. Thousands of government critics are behind bars. The government oppresses and monitors the Tibetan and Uyghur populations, and for years has actively suppressed their language, culture and religion. In recent years, Beijing has deprived the people of Hong Kong of their basic freedoms. Scholz's three days in China were longer than any of his previous trips since taking office. He was accompanied by a huge entourage consisting of the heads of Germany's largest and most renowned companies, as well as federal ministers, state secretaries and media. He spoke for hours with Xi, campaigned for freer trade for German industries and sought China's support on key foreign policy issues, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He assured reporters that he had addressed “all the difficult issues” but did not once mention human rights. Sino-German relations are complicated. But even by her own standards, the new German strategy towards China, the German Chancellor has not achieved her objectives. The strategy recognizes China as a security threat and geopolitical competitor whose risks Germany should avoid, and that relations between the two countries must be based on rules and values. This has broadened Sino-German relations from their traditional focus on improving market access for German industries to a more multifaceted relationship. But unfortunately, the German strategy towards China turned out to be nothing more than empty words. Germany's experience with Vladimir Putin's Russia should have made clear that abusive governments make unreliable trading partners. Instead of taking Sino-German relations on a new path consistent with his own strategy by publicly promoting respect for human rights, Scholz has failed to follow the well-known path that will not serve long-term interests. of Germany nor the fundamental human rights of the people of the country. China.

