Musk and Modi – NBC10 Philadelphia

The big story

Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon, and the timing couldn't be better.

For whom, you ask? Both!

India is preparing for general elections which will take place over a month and a half.

The ruling BJP is widely expected to win and has pledged to attract foreign investment and boost economic growth.

The manufacturing sector features prominently in his manifesto released earlier this week. It is therefore not surprising that the outgoing president wants to show off Musk's presence in India. After all, the You're here Boss employs approximately 140,000 people worldwide and manufactures one of the most advanced cars in the world.

For Musk, a struggling stock and a global slowdown in auto sales are obvious motivations for his visit to booming India. Investors would be happy to learn that the world's largest electric vehicle maker would enter the third-largest auto market.

To make things easier, India lowered entry barriers for foreign automakers earlier this year, just as China did in the previous decade. Import duties on foreign cars were reduced from 100% to 15% for vehicles over $35,000, a move that was cited as a direct effort to attract Tesla.

The reduction in customs duties is also conditional on auto manufacturers investing $500 million over three years to manufacture vehicles locally. Until then, they will not be allowed to sell more than 8,000 cars per year and benefit from a lower import tax rate.

India appears to be an obvious bet for Tesla if we ignore certain risks.

Will Tesla continue to benefit from government policy if the election results are a surprise, for example? And is it even worth investing $2 billion to set up a factory in India?

Electric vehicle sales accounted for 2% of the 4.1 million cars sold in the country in 2023, according to Bank of America. Meanwhile, a similar number of vehicles are sold in China every few months despite the economic slowdown, with electric vehicles accounting for almost a third of those volumes.

Telsa will also struggle to compete on costs. Around 70% of the Indian automobile market is dominated by Tata Engines, which sells cars for between $10,000 and $20,000. Even Tesla's cheaper Model 2, which is expected to be made in India, will cost more.

Although India is an attractive industrial base for exporting cheaper vehicles, demand for electric vehicles is slowing significantly. Tesla has cut around 14,000 jobs worldwide to cut costs, with margins squeezed by poor sales figures.

Either way, Tesla's potential arrival in India would certainly provide a boost to job creation, something Modi wants to promote. In this case, the real winners could be India's young and growing population, hungry for jobs and better cars.

What happened in the markets?

Indian stock indices Sensex And Clever 50 are having a brutal week and are down about 2.4% so far thanks to geopolitics, bad inflation and strong consumer spending data. The benchmark indices have risen 0.34% and 1.22% respectively so far this year.

The yield on 10-year Indian government bonds rose this week, along with global bond markets, to 7.18%. The greenback appreciated against the Indian currency and now changes for 83.54 rupees per dollar.

For stock investors, the iShares MSCI India ETF has lost 2.3% so far this week, underperforming the iShares All Country World Index ETF, which is also down 1.3%. The India ETF is up 4.75% this year.

On CNBC TV this week, JPMorgan's Harsh Modi discussed opportunities in the Indian banking sector and said their asset quality is one of the cleanest in the Asia-Pacific region.

We also had a debate on investment preferences between China and India. Alexander Cousley of Russell Investments explained why he prefers the Chinese market over the Indian market on a valuation basis. But Bhaskar Laxminaryan of Julius Baer contrasted by saying that the Indian market is a a story that has only just begun.

What else happened?

Indians are heading to the polls in the world's biggest democratic elections. You probably don't need a reminder, but the elections start Friday and will take place in seven phases over the next six weeks. Voters will decide who will occupy seats in the Lok Sabha, which is the lower house of Parliament, for the next five years.

The IMF raises its growth forecasts for this year. Amid a flurry of reports and comments from the International Monetary Fund this week, India received a Increase of 0.3 percentage points on its GDP rate this year, now at 6.8% compared to its January update. He said this robustness reflected the continued strength of domestic demand and the increase in the working-age population.

The cost of traveling on Indian luxury trains might surprise you. Our travel team revealed the price of these luxury trains which combine historical elegance with modern comfort. These trains were introduced to promote tourism in the country and provide travelers with an opulent way to experience India.

What's happening next week?

Apart from the elections, there will also be the FPO of Indian mobile operator Vodafone Idea.

An FPO, or follow-on offering, is another public offering that takes place after the company's IPO. In this case, it is a chance for Vodafone Idea to raise more funds to expand its services. It opens Thursday and closes Monday with listing on April 25.