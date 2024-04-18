2 Trump trial jury members excused, including woman who feared being identified





Two people selected to serve on the jury in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York were excused Thursday, including a woman who expressed concerns about his public identification and ability to remain impartial.

The number of seated jurors now stands at five on the third day of the proceedings.

Juror No. 2, a young woman who was chosen to serve Tuesday, said she “definitely has concerns now” about serving after friends and family asked if she was a juror, based on media reports.

“Aspects of my identity have already been made public. Just yesterday, I had friends and family pushing things on me,” she told the court Thursday. “I don’t think, at this point, I can be fair and impartial.”

Judge Juan Merchan immediately chastised the press for reporting what he considered too much information about the jurors. He ordered that questions about jurors' potential employers now be removed from the court record and ordered reporters not to mention jurors' physical appearance.

Prosecutors also raised concerns about Juror No. 4, saying they discovered information about a person sharing his name who had been arrested and potentially involved in a corruption investigation in the 1990s. The man arrived in late in court and was briefly questioned by lawyers in front of the judge, out of range of the court's microphones. Merchan ultimately decided to fire the man.

Day 3 of jury selection

A new cohort of 96 Manhattan residents filled the courtroom Thursday as attorneys worked to fill the remaining seven jury spots, plus a half-dozen alternates.

Former President Donald Trump attends his criminal trial as jury selection continues at Manhattan Criminal Court, April 18, 2024, in New York. Timothy A. Clary/Pool/Getty Images

Half of the new group – 48 – said they could not be impartial and were immediately excused. Nine others were excused for other reasons, which were not disclosed. Those who remain will be subject to a 42-question assessment designed to help lawyers gauge their feelings about Trump and their ability to fairly decide the outcome of the first criminal trial of a former president in US history. UNITED STATES.

Earlier in the week, a small group that made it through the initial screening were interviewed individually as consultants to the lawyers, combing through their online lives. Some were confronted by Trump's lawyers with social media posts dating back years before being excused.

Each party in the case is entitled to 10 peremptory challenges, allowing them to excuse a potential juror without explanation, and there are an unlimited number of “for cause” challenges, which require a person to be excused if there is an obvious conflict. The judge must approve the latter.

With a new group of 96 Manhattanites envisioned on Thursday, each side must still answer four peremptory challenges. They will also have five other peremptory challenges when choosing the six alternates.

Trump pleaded not guilty when he was indicted more than a year ago on 34 counts of falsifying business records. He denies all allegations in the case, which revolves around reimbursing former lawyer Michael Cohen for a “secret” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors say Trump hid the reimbursements in order to distance himself from the payment, which, days before the 2016 presidential election, temporarily bought Daniels' silence about an alleged affair. Trump also denied having the affair.

Trump has lashed out at the case, accusing prosecutors of indicting him for political reasons. He also frequently attacked the judge on social media, accusing Merchan of bias. But in the courtroom, Trump appeared mostly calm and reserved, even appearing to fall asleep from time to time.

Yet Merchan had to warn Trump on Tuesday about “saying something audibly…speaking in the direction of the juror” when she was being questioned at the time about one of his social media posts.

“I will not tolerate this. I will not let any juror be intimidated in this courtroom. I want to make that very clear,” Merchan said.

Trump investigates more Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter who covers criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

