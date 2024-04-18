Politics
Erdoan attributes defeat in local elections to abstention by AKP supporters
Turkish President and head of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, commented on April 17 on his party's defeat in local elections.
The AKP became the second largest party for the first time in an election in its 23-year history, after the Republican People's Party (CHP) which obtained 37.77% of the votes while the first remained at 35 .49% during the local elections of March 31.
Speaking at the AKP parliamentary group meeting, Erdoğan said the local elections took place peacefully and the democratic maturity “displayed by our nation is admirable.”
“The first striking result of these elections is the low level of participation. We focus sensitively on the reasons for this. The will of 16 million voters was not reflected in the ballot boxes,” Erdoğan said.
The chairman of the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK), Ahmet Yener, announced a turnout of 78.11%, lower than normal. 84.67% of eligible voters turned out in the 2019 local elections, while this figure was 87.04% in the 2023 general and presidential elections.
“Low turnout also had a negative impact on our party's votes. We see that people who support our party refrained from going to the polls and we analyze the reasons,” Erdoğan said, attributing the defeat to the abstention of AKP supporters.
Erdoğan claimed that the election resulted in the victory of the People's Alliance with 40.5% of the vote, saying that more than half of Turkey's 1,400 municipalities, or 54.3%, would be governed by the People's Alliance.
Erdoğan also criticized the opposition, saying that some parties think “they will govern the country as if it were a general election.” Some are trying to create a dual structure in Turkey, that of a “local power” and a “central power”.”
“In our 81 provinces, there is only one government, it is the president and his cabinet, who were responsible for governing the country by the nation during the elections from May 14 to 28. Our cabinet, which held its 16th meeting yesterday, is also on duty. We do not think it is right to keep the country's politics and agenda occupied with empty debates,” Erdoğan added.
He also said it did not suit them “to manipulate the numbers like the opposition. Above all, we must correctly read voters’ messages and objectively evaluate them in all their dimensions.”
“Let everyone see and know that nothing is over until we say it is over. We are the most dynamic party in this country, our enthusiasm is as fresh as on the first day,” Erdoğan noted, in a move aimed at enthusing party organizations and AKP supporters after the election blow local.
“In the next four years, when there are no more elections, we hope to triumph in our fight against inflation. We have done it in the past and we will do it again,” he also added.
On April 16, Erdoğan said he appreciated “the responsible and dignified attitude of some opposition parties after the elections,” without explicitly naming names after the cabinet meeting.
He also said he was willing to meet CHP leader Özgür Özel because they have many topics to discuss.
