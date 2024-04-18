Reviews | Did Donald Trump dream this trial? Have I got?





How do you know you're awake? How can you be sure to live a shared reality with other people? What are the signs by which you can tell that, despite all evidence to the contrary, this is not a bizarre dream brought on by eating a questionable hamburger too late in the evening; This is real life?

I'm asking for a friend. Well, not my friend, but he must be someone's friend. Is not it ? That person faces a criminal trial in Manhattan this week, accused of paying hush money to an adult film star. If I had fallen asleep during this trial and then woken up with a start, like him, I still wouldn't be sure I'd be awake. Consider everything that has happened so far in this trial.

For anyone who hasn't been hooked on every update, during instructions to potential jurors, Donald Trump would close his eyes and sometimes appear to be falling asleep, then abruptly catch himself and stiffen his posture, according to The Post. classic high energy behavior from a man who the real professional doctor says has (I'm paraphrasing) 100/100 vision, the ability to cure scrofula with just a touch, and a lump-free skull in the area of. crime.

So, let's say you're Donald Trump. We wake up with a start in this Manhattan courtroom, filthy and cramped, according to journalists, and somewhat smelly. You look around you. Is all this really happening?

Behind you is an assistant “who uses a wireless printer to provide…a continuous stream of good news from the Internet, according to the New York Times.” Definitely something we all have in real life. Every time I wonder if I'm awake or dreaming, I look behind me to see if my Internet praise printer is there and operational (my assistant carries a typewriter that beeps merrily when good news on the Internet is about to reach the end of the line, but I hear from people who really are at the mansion, there is a monk who writes the good news on vellum.)

So, you ask yourself, is it normal for 50 of the 96 potential jurors to raise their hands and say they couldn't be fair and impartial during the trial? What if the remaining jurors were treated to a little grilling during which they would be forced to account for all their memes and sometimes also their spouse's memes?

Then comes the exciting moment when the judge starts reading memes into the record? (Trump invites the Thai boys to the White House and the boys ask to go back to their cave.) You can look at a meme that was printed (the printers are the unsung heroes of this trial!) depicting you next to the former president. Barack Obama with the caption I don't think that's what they meant by Orange is the New Black.

Follow this author's reviewsAlexandra Petri

And then you go to a bodega? And give a speech explaining that what you did isn't a crime and that real crimes happen… in bodegas? And the Republican Party's X account shares images of adoring children screaming your name?

Would you be sure you were awake even now?

I wasn't even there and I'm not sure. Just because something usually only happens in your cold nightmares doesn't mean it doesn't happen just as often in real life, in a Manhattan courtroom, next to a printer. wireless praise. For me, this is the lesson of the Trump era.

Donald Trump falls asleep next to his printer that gives him good news on the Internet while he is on trial in Manhattan for paying money to Stormy Daniels, and every juror has an opinion about him and the judge who reads memes in the folder. with a scowl. Will I wake up with a start soon? I hope I wake up with a start.

