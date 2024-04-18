Politics
Modi reaches out to voters, says this poll will determine India's future
In his efforts to keep the election on national issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the BJP-led NDA candidates to convey to voters in the first phase of polling on 102 seats on Friday that he is not is not an ordinary election and presents an opportunity to connect the country's present with a bright future.
On Thursday, Modi wrote a personalized letter to each of the BJP-led NDA candidates in the first of the seven-phase elections, asking them to convey his message to every voter spread across 21 states and Union Territories.
The message, that this election is an opportunity to connect the country's present with a bright future, is an attempt to generate hope among voters on the confidence gained over the last decade of rule from the Center to deal with the local insecurities which manifest themselves in the constituencies. and other problems that the opposition tries to create during the elections. .
BJP sources shared two of the letters written by Modi, the first was in English to the party's Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai, who is also the president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit. And the second was in Hindi to BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni, contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time from Uttarakhands Pauri Garhwal.
Up close and personal
Modi is trying to reach out to vernacular voters through his personalized letters to candidates spread across the country.
Modi expressed confidence in his letter to Annamalai that he would win the Coimbatore elections. Over the past ten years, the quality of life of all sections of society has improved and many of these problems have disappeared. However, there is still much to do and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone, the Prime Minister's message conveyed.
This theme is also common in personalized communication with other NDA candidates.
Modi in the letter repeated what he had said earlier that families across India, especially elders, would remember the hardships faced during the five to six decades of Congress rule.
This election is an opportunity to connect our present to a bright future. Every vote the BJP gets will help form a stable government and give impetus to our journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047, he added.
As campaigning draws to a close on Wednesday, 48 hours before the polls, he urged BJP workers to make full use of the last few hours for election campaigning.
I am aware that summer heat poses problems for everyone. But this election is extremely important to the future of our nation. Therefore, I appeal to voters to vote early in the morning, before the heat sets in, Modi said.
He also hoped that the candidates would convey to each voter his assurance that every moment of their time is devoted to the well-being of their fellow citizens.
The Prime Minister congratulated Annamalai for leaving his post in the IPS to enter politics and commit to serving the people directly.
You have been instrumental in strengthening the BJP's grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing crucial issues such as law enforcement, governance and youth empowerment. Coimbatore stands to gain immensely from your committed leadership, said the Prime Minister, who has also shown his appreciation to him in the past.
Modi also praised Baluni's hard work as a BJP leader and said he had strongly raised the development issues of Uttarakhand as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/elections/modi-reaches-out-to-voters-says-this-poll-will-determine-indias-future/article68078718.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What the rest of the world knows (but we don't) • Daily Montanan
- Modi reaches out to voters, says this poll will determine India's future
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Meeting with Tony Blair and President Jokowi discusses energy investment and accelerating digital transformation
- 2024 Emmys Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actor Predictions
- Defense Innovation Board to Hold Spring 2024 Meeting > U.S. Department of Defense > Release
- Reviews | Did Donald Trump dream this trial? Have I got?
- Parineeti Chopra on lobbying in Bollywood |
- Tennis: Women secure an undefeated home season, men lose in Illinois
- Models in their 90s star at Minnesota Fashion Week
- WHO says spread of bird flu from person to person is a 'major concern'
- After 40 years in Park City, Sundance explores options for 2027 film festival and beyond
- Class QuotaPreference (0.1.7) | Python Client Library | Google Cloud