Modi reaches out to voters, says this poll will determine India's future

In his efforts to keep the election on national issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the BJP-led NDA candidates to convey to voters in the first phase of polling on 102 seats on Friday that he is not is not an ordinary election and presents an opportunity to connect the country's present with a bright future.

On Thursday, Modi wrote a personalized letter to each of the BJP-led NDA candidates in the first of the seven-phase elections, asking them to convey his message to every voter spread across 21 states and Union Territories.

The message, that this election is an opportunity to connect the country's present with a bright future, is an attempt to generate hope among voters on the confidence gained over the last decade of rule from the Center to deal with the local insecurities which manifest themselves in the constituencies. and other problems that the opposition tries to create during the elections. .

BJP sources shared two of the letters written by Modi, the first was in English to the party's Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai, who is also the president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit. And the second was in Hindi to BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni, contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time from Uttarakhands Pauri Garhwal.

Up close and personal



Modi is trying to reach out to vernacular voters through his personalized letters to candidates spread across the country.

Modi expressed confidence in his letter to Annamalai that he would win the Coimbatore elections. Over the past ten years, the quality of life of all sections of society has improved and many of these problems have disappeared. However, there is still much to do and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone, the Prime Minister's message conveyed.

This theme is also common in personalized communication with other NDA candidates.

Modi in the letter repeated what he had said earlier that families across India, especially elders, would remember the hardships faced during the five to six decades of Congress rule.

This election is an opportunity to connect our present to a bright future. Every vote the BJP gets will help form a stable government and give impetus to our journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047, he added.

As campaigning draws to a close on Wednesday, 48 hours before the polls, he urged BJP workers to make full use of the last few hours for election campaigning.

I am aware that summer heat poses problems for everyone. But this election is extremely important to the future of our nation. Therefore, I appeal to voters to vote early in the morning, before the heat sets in, Modi said.

He also hoped that the candidates would convey to each voter his assurance that every moment of their time is devoted to the well-being of their fellow citizens.

The Prime Minister congratulated Annamalai for leaving his post in the IPS to enter politics and commit to serving the people directly.

You have been instrumental in strengthening the BJP's grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing crucial issues such as law enforcement, governance and youth empowerment. Coimbatore stands to gain immensely from your committed leadership, said the Prime Minister, who has also shown his appreciation to him in the past.

Modi also praised Baluni's hard work as a BJP leader and said he had strongly raised the development issues of Uttarakhand as a member of the Rajya Sabha.