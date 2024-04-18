What the rest of the world knows (but we don't) • Daily Montanan

The Americans took the bait.

That's the bad news. The good news is just as simple (we'll get to that in a moment).

Unfortunately, our reliance on the Internet has helped fuel a crisis of confidence in democracy, and that's literally intentional. It's as obvious as a sunrise to those beyond America's shores, and it's a fact that was emphasized time and time again during the visit of U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia Gautam Rana , in Billings last week.

Playing on the United States' penchant for conspiracy, countries like Russia and China have used troll farms, or a network filled with people pretending to be Americans online, to spread misinformation and theories conspiracy to cause unrest and division. Granted, it's not a new concept, but it's one that we haven't fully thought through yet.

The goal is simple and effective: to distract and distort to make it easier for these global bullies to move around the world with less interference from America. And while authoritarian governments like Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, or China, led by Xi Jinping, can make democracy or America appear dysfunctional and ineffective, their effective but brutal tyranny does not. doesn't seem so bad in comparison. It's a fancy way of saying the old Western phrase: I might go to hell, but I'm taking you with me.

It's not that America is a giant kum-ba-yah exercise. We have historically experienced racial divisions, turmoil and problems. After all, we are a nation founded by mavericks determined to do things their way, which leads to a lot of disagreement.

Yet Rana seemed to bring a clear message abroad: We do not see or, more dangerously, we do not believe what other nations clearly see about America. Many of the divisions that seem endemic to our politics have been exacerbated by enemies who want to see the United States descend into chaos and infighting. It is in their economic and political interest.

The Russians are very, very good at this, Rana told me in a one-on-one conversation. This is Putin's experience in the KGB.

The problem: It's easy to spread misinformation and misinformation, but the answer can be just as simple (and that's the good news). Rana said that while candidates like Donald Trump might try to convince us that America's position in the world has collapsed, I will take inspiration from Rana, who has lived in more foreign countries than most. We haven't visited any. America is still seen as a generous ally and people still want to emulate the type of country we have here.

I'm not sure you hear that often enough.

If we know that the divisions created by political parties and online are, in part, amplified and exacerbated by those who want to create division for the sake of division, then the answer is to look beyond the differences and embrace instead, focus on the things we can agree on, even if those topics seem fleeting.

What Rana hinted at was that there is still common ground in America. For example, while we may disagree on all solutions to the U.S. southern border, Congress has proven that there are programs and solutions that can garner bipartisan support. And racial inequality and unrest are regularly exploited by Xi and Putin, and yet these challenges are well known in America because no other country has such diverse cultural backgrounds.

The answer is not to regress into a kind of tribalism that wallows in a pit of grievances, but rather to recognize our diversity as an inherent strength. In other words, the answer is not to become less diverse, but to become more, proving that a more perfect union can be achieved by more than just the brute force of a dictatorship.

What Rana sees from his vantage point in Bratislava, not far from the horrific war in Ukraine, is that America hasn't had this kind of opportunity for global leadership since World War II.

NATO is stronger than it has ever been, and I don't think Putin was counting on Sweden and Finland joining and I don't think he was counting on that, Rana said . I think he was surprised by the heroism of the Ukrainians. I don't think he was counting on that.

And all we have to do is understand why Ukraine is fighting so hard against a nation with which it has been historically aligned for centuries.

It's because of democracy. They have big aspirations, Rana said. People look at us and ask: What is happening? And my answer is we've always had these fluctuations. We fought a horrible civil war. We get stuck in the present like everyone else.

But look at American institutions: they are very, very strong.

Even if we doubt ourselves, the rest of the world doesn't.