Imran Khan condemns alleged law violations in Bahawalnagar, says 'law of the jungle' prevails in country





ANI | Updated: April 18, 2024 09:43 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has sharply criticized the recent events in Bahawalnagar, alleging that powerful individuals have not only violated the law but also sought impunity , reported The Express Tribune. Bahawalnagar, a city in Pakistan, which attracted attention following videos showing individuals in army uniforms allegedly assaulting police officers posted on social media, has drawn widespread condemnation from citizens and journalists. Speaking to the media at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, Imran remarked that the treatment meted out to Punjab Police officials in Bahawalnagar was more like that of slaves than that of brothers. He lamented the current situation, attributing it to what he called the “law of the jungle” prevailing in the country. In response to the events, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) recently issued a statement, emphasizing that steps have been taken to address and resolve the situation in cooperation with military and police authorities, according to the Express Tribune. The ISPR regretted that some elements with ulterior motives exploited the situation to propagate divisive narratives on social media, with the aim of sowing discord among state institutions. and government agencies.

According to The Express Tribune, the Punjab Police also denounced what they termed as “false propaganda” surrounding the incident on various social media platforms. Subsequently, senior army and police officers facilitated the conclusion of a peace agreement between the two parties involved. In a video capturing the moment, officers from both sides were seen expressing support while chanting slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Police, alongside their respective superiors. Meanwhile, during his address to the media, Khan warned against acquiring loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), predicting a new wave of inflation, and highlighted the risks to the economy and exacerbation of poverty due to lack of investment. He pointed out that the country's governance lacked adherence to the Constitution, the rule of law or democracy, saying that stability in the country's economy and currency cannot be achieved through loans. Khan warned that IMF loans would trigger inflation, disproportionately affecting the employed and poor segments of society. He further stressed that lack of investment would worsen debt and poverty, jeopardizing the future of the country. Furthermore, Imran Khan expressed concern over the significant investments made by Pakistanis in Dubai over the past 18 months, interpreting this as a reflection of the current state. business within the country. (ANI)

