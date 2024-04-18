Jokowi wants Apple factory in RI after Tim Cook's reception at palace





Jakarta – Apple said it would work with the Indonesian government. This was revealed after the CEO Tim Cook met the President with Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace. “We talked about the president's desire to see an (Apple) factory at the national level, and that is something we will consider,” said Tim Cook at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta, Wednesday (17/4/2024) . For information, Tim Cook arrived at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta at 08:55 WIB. Cook's group boarded a Mercy car with registration B-227-MPM. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT After getting out of the car, Tim Cook smiled and waved. He appeared to be wearing a blue suit paired with a black tie. Returning to the results of the meeting with Jokowi, Tim Cook said that Indonesia was a very important market for Apple. Tim Cook said his discussions with Jokowi regarding engagement were going well. “We are opening our 4th development academy (Apple Academy). We just announced it yesterday, this one will take place in Bali. We are very excited because 3 (Apple Academy) have appeared, have graduated thousands of people and are able to create applications thanks to an attractive application store “Not only in Switzerland, but also abroad. So we are very satisfied,” explained Tim Cook. Tim Cook is convinced he can invest more in Indonesia. He loves the Indonesian people and culture. “I love Indonesia, I love the atmosphere here, the culture, I love the youth, the enthusiasm, the dynamism of the local environment,” explained Tim Cook. “Therefore, I see that all the main elements of this country, which are currently functioning well, will become even better in the future. I think the future is very bright,” he added. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Apple CEO Tim Cook. (doc. Ministry of Defense Public Relations) After meeting Jokowi, Cook held a meeting with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. Cook It turns out he wrote to Prabowo a month ago. “The Government’s vision and commitment to supporting skills development and innovation is reflected in the extraordinary quality of almost 2,000 graduates to date. Looking to the future, I am sure that we will be able to open more fruitful cooperation between Indonesia and Apple,” Tim Cook was quoted as saying in the Indonesian Defense Ministry's public relations release. Learn more on the next page.

