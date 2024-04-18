Narendra Modi hopes to renew his mandate in India in the biggest elections on the planet | International

The great global election year continues. And this time, it is up to the largest mass of voters on the planet to choose their political destiny. Next Friday, elections will begin in India, the most populous country on the planet and a rising economic and geopolitical power. Around 970 million people will go to the polls, spread across more than a million polling stations in 543 constituencies, and more than 5.5 million electronic voting machines will turn on. The process, which begins on April 19, will last 44 days until June 1 and will extend across the vast Asian subcontinent in seven phases, with the results to be announced on June 4.

But behind these dizzying figures lies a polarized climate. Polls and analysts predict a comfortable victory for the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This will renew the mandate of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been in power for over a decade. At the same time, various international organizations have criticized the country's democratic decline and discrimination against minorities, particularly Muslims. And the opposition says it is the victim of political persecution by state institutions, and warns of the risk that constitutional secularism will be compromised in the name of Hinduism if the BJP wins again.

Modi, 73, has set himself the goal of reaching 370 seats out of the 543 at stake in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament, which will be responsible for appointing the new government. This would give it 67 more seats than in 2019. And the formation of the new government would make the BJP the main coalition partner with the National Democratic Alliance. This would give the government an unassailable majority of more than 400 seats, giving it the ability to undertake reforms with virtually no checks and balances.

Opposing Modi are a series of opposition parties, the largest of which is the Congress Party, with Rahul Gandhi at its head. The 53-year-old is the last Gandhi of a key dynasty in Indian politics. Rahul Gandhi is the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Prime Minister Sonia Gandhi, grandson of the also assassinated former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first leader of the government after independence.

Voters elected only 50 Congress Party members in 2019 and Gandhi was expelled from Parliament in 2023, after being convicted for calling the prime minister a thief. The leader of a group that played a key role in building today's India attempted to overturn the election results by crossing the country on foot and by bus. Between 2022 and the start of this year, he has walked and traveled around 7,145 miles to take the political pulse of all Indian states and expound his vision. However, a recent India TV-CNX poll gives the Modis coalition 399 of 543 MPs; The opposition alliance remained at 94 seats, with the Congress Party at its lowest level: 38 seats, an even worse result than in 2014.

Modi has his strongholds in the north and west of India. Its success is among the middle and working classes. He enjoys the sympathy of the lower castes, from whom he dubiously claims to come himself. And it enjoys particular appeal in the so-called cow belt, the rural strip where the Hindu religion carries considerable weight. Some see him as a deity.

He is a person that people not only respect, but revere. And this reverence can be very useful for the ruling party to get a large number of votes, explains Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former foreign secretary between 2020 and 2022, in a telephone conversation. Although he is not affiliated with the BJP, he is close to it. He says Modi's success is due to many factors, starting with his leadership. He cites everything from infrastructure projects to the millions of people who have been lifted out of poverty (nearly 250 million in the last nine years, according to NITI Aayog, a public policy think tank). There has been great development in all areas and many efforts to serve the most disadvantaged sectors, he says. Generally speaking, we have the feeling that the government has kept its promises.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath travel in an open vehicle as they campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ghaziabad, April 6, 2024 . Manish Swarup (AP)

Shringla was the coordinator of the G20 summit held in India in 2023, an event that raised the country's profile, Shringla says. In recent years, India has become a pivot, a sort of third way close to the West in the face of the rise of China. Our position on the international scene is no longer the same as it was ten years ago. If ten years ago, India was the tenth largest economy in the world; today is the fifth. Its growth rates are among the highest of major nations, and the country has a legion of workers: around 65% of India's population is under 35. One thing is certain, concludes the diplomat, today we are at the decision-making table. And all this influences the choice of a party.

But behind the rock star image given to Modi during his state visits, we also sense a speech that divided Indian society. This is what university professor Apoorvanand Jha, a common voice among critics of the presidential office, criticizes on the telephone. Modi, he explains, came to power in 2014 with language already intended to polarize. He spoke of development and nationalism and, unlike other leaders, he was able to unabashedly express his Hindu nationalist stance. He took charge of the Executive thanks to the hopes and desires of citizens. What has happened in the last ten years is the complete collapse of the Indian state as we knew it. Because democracy is not only about organizing elections, but also about balancing the institutional framework.

Apoorvanand assures that the government is making it almost impossible for the opposition to participate in elections, and cites recent examples that the opposition is also latching onto to complain about the alleged harassment of institutions co-opted by the BJP. Since 2014, as many as 25 opposition politicians facing corruption allegations have defected to the ruling BJP; in 23 of these cases, this change of allegiance resulted in a pardon, according to a recent investigation conducted by The Indian Express.

Another example given by critics is that in February the Congress Party announced that its accounts had been frozen due to an alleged case of non-payment of taxes. We can't support our workers, and our candidates and leaders can't travel by plane or train, Gandhi complained in March, according to the AP. This is a criminal action () carried out by the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior. In another example, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who leads the second party in the opposition coalition, has been in jail since March on corruption charges, which has prevented him from participating in the campaign.

The peaceful suppression of dissent and opposition by India's BJP-led government has reached a crisis point, Amnesty International recently reported. Its own accounts in the country were also frozen and the organization was forced to close its offices in India in 2020. In March this year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Trk, expressed concern about increasing restrictions on civic space regarding human rights. Alleged defenders, journalists and critics are also victims of hate speech and discrimination against minorities, particularly Muslims. And according to Human Rights Watch: The BJP government's discriminatory and divisive policies have led to increased violence against minorities, creating a pervasive environment of fear and a chilling effect on critics of the government (). Instead of holding those responsible for the abuses to account, the authorities chose to punish the victims and persecuted anyone who questioned these actions.

One of the most recent episodes of this tension between Hindus, who make up 80% of the country, and Muslims, who make up 14.2% of India's population, was Modi's decision to inaugurate a Hindu temple at the site controversial site of a centuries-old temple. mosque. It was destroyed in an attack by a Hindu mob in the 1990s, which caused thousands of deaths and set a precedent of impunity for violence against Muslims in the country. The inauguration just before the elections was a calculated decision, according to journalist Sandeep Dikshit, deputy editor of The gallery: The Prime Minister wants to take credit for recovering a cultural symbol that he says was taken by Muslims 600 or 700 years ago.

Pratishtha Singh, a member of Rahul Gandhis team, says over the phone that the last 10 years have been a necessary wake-up call. Our democratic institutions, justice system, media and bureaucracy have been diluted beyond recognition. And she believes, like other analysts and civil rights institutions, that a large part of the responsibility lies with acts of hatred against Muslims and lynchings which go unpunished or have the approval of the leaders of the BJP. If there is no punishment for these crimes, what kind of democracy and institutions do we have?

With the accounts frozen, Gandhis party runs on donations and contributions from its members, says Singh. But the opposition alliance has filled the cracks that have appeared and ensures that things are looking good. According to her: I don't like to predict elections, but, as far as the progress of the Congress Party is concerned, our calculations point in that direction.

