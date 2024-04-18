Imran's conversations with Qureshi, Azam and Asad mention playing with the number, IHC said





A sign in front of the Islamabad High Court. APPLICATION/File

ISLAMABAD: Special prosecutor of the Federal Investigation Agency has told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that conversations of PTI founder Imran Khan with Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Azam Khan and Asad Umar have been revealed in which he mention is made of playing with encryption.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked the special prosecutor why the Home Ministry was the complainant instead of the Foreign Ministry in the figure case.

The special prosecutor said he would assist the court in this regard. Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb observed that a comparative examination of PTI's own lawyers and those appointed by the Advocate General is necessary.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the appeals in the encryption case.

FIA prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah said the FIA, in its technical report relating to the audio leak, had stated that this conversation took place.

The chief justice asked the prosecutor if he was saying that the FIA ​​report confirmed that it was a conversation.

The prosecutor responded that the released audio mentioned a game with the number.

He said the investigation was registered with the FIA ​​after approval from the federal cabinet, and former interior secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar filed the first complaint in October 2022, while in September 2023 , the other interior secretary, Aftab Durrani, had filed the second complaint to fulfill the requirement. under the Official Secrets Act.

He said the PTI founder was arrested on August 16, 2023, while Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested on August 19 and they were charged on October 3. He said the appellants were charged on October 23, which was overturned by the IHC, and they were charged again on December 13, 2023.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb asked who were the lawyers of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi and who were the lawyers later appointed by the Advocate General as a comparative examination of these lawyers was necessary.

The FIA ​​prosecutor said the appellants received a tip from the Attorney General's office on January 24, which cross-examined the witnesses on January 27 and completed the process on January 30, after which the appellants' statements were recorded under Section 342 of CrPC, but they did not sign their statements.

The chief judge asked the prosecutor how long it would take to conclude the arguments. The prosecutor replied that nothing could be said yet but that he would try to take less time.

The Chief Justice observed that the court had given time to the appellants' counsel, Salman Safdar, and the same time would be given to the prosecutor, and adjourned the hearing to April 22.

