China dumps $22.7 billion in US Treasuries amid growing strategic rivalry | World News

China recently sold $22.7 billion in US Treasuries amid security concerns and a further delay in an expected interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve amid rivalry increased strategic position with Washington.

The world's second-largest economy shed $22.7 billion in banknotes in February, for a total of $775 billion by the end of the month, according to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, citing figures published by the US Treasury. Department Wednesday.

China's foreign exchange reserves, the highest in the world, totaled $3,245.7 billion last month, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

For years, U.S. Treasuries have traditionally been China's preferred choice for investing its foreign exchange reserves, but in recent years Beijing has gradually diversified its reserves as its strategic rivalry with Washington has intensified.

In the past, Chinese overseas investments have focused on U.S. Treasuries. [but] The Chinese government has the option to further reduce its holdings in the future, said Zhao Xijun, a finance professor at Renmin University in Beijing.

“Beijing is concerned about impending rate cuts in the United States, which will affect yields,” he told the Post.

Following Tuesday's speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, economists now expect a further delay in US policy rate cuts, with cuts not expected until September or even next year.

Beijing, vigilant in protecting its assets abroad, has reduced its holdings of US Treasury bonds by 25% since the start of 2021, for an amount of $280 billion.

His position hit a 14-year low of $769.6 billion in October 2023, a decline generally attributed to a conscious effort to diversify his holdings, according to the Post report.

Zhao noted that the evolution of overseas investments is highly context-dependent, mentioning that Beijing has increased its investments in gold, a raw material known for its reliability after an analysis of the external environment.

However, observers say China's moves to diversify its assets are in line with rapid changes in geopolitics and its erratic relationship with the United States.

Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis, said further sales were possible, although US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised the issue with her Chinese counterparts during a visit official in Beijing earlier this month.

“I think the minute she said the United States wouldn't take anything off the table in response to China's overcapacity, [Beijing] wanted to send a signal that they were seriously considering getting rid of U.S. Treasuries, she said.

Chinese and US officials met in Washington on Tuesday to exchange views on financial stability, regulatory cooperation, cross-border payments and anti-money laundering under the recently established bilateral financial working group.

However, no details were provided.

Garcia-Herrero noted that the combined holdings of Europe and Japan are larger than those of China, meaning the United States could ease the sale without major impact, the Post reported.