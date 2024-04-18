Politics
China dumps $22.7 billion in US Treasuries amid growing strategic rivalry | World News
China recently sold $22.7 billion in US Treasuries amid security concerns and a further delay in an expected interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve amid rivalry increased strategic position with Washington.
The world's second-largest economy shed $22.7 billion in banknotes in February, for a total of $775 billion by the end of the month, according to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, citing figures published by the US Treasury. Department Wednesday.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the highest in the world, totaled $3,245.7 billion last month, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
For years, U.S. Treasuries have traditionally been China's preferred choice for investing its foreign exchange reserves, but in recent years Beijing has gradually diversified its reserves as its strategic rivalry with Washington has intensified.
In the past, Chinese overseas investments have focused on U.S. Treasuries. [but] The Chinese government has the option to further reduce its holdings in the future, said Zhao Xijun, a finance professor at Renmin University in Beijing.
“Beijing is concerned about impending rate cuts in the United States, which will affect yields,” he told the Post.
Following Tuesday's speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, economists now expect a further delay in US policy rate cuts, with cuts not expected until September or even next year.
Beijing, vigilant in protecting its assets abroad, has reduced its holdings of US Treasury bonds by 25% since the start of 2021, for an amount of $280 billion.
His position hit a 14-year low of $769.6 billion in October 2023, a decline generally attributed to a conscious effort to diversify his holdings, according to the Post report.
Zhao noted that the evolution of overseas investments is highly context-dependent, mentioning that Beijing has increased its investments in gold, a raw material known for its reliability after an analysis of the external environment.
However, observers say China's moves to diversify its assets are in line with rapid changes in geopolitics and its erratic relationship with the United States.
Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis, said further sales were possible, although US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised the issue with her Chinese counterparts during a visit official in Beijing earlier this month.
“I think the minute she said the United States wouldn't take anything off the table in response to China's overcapacity, [Beijing] wanted to send a signal that they were seriously considering getting rid of U.S. Treasuries, she said.
Chinese and US officials met in Washington on Tuesday to exchange views on financial stability, regulatory cooperation, cross-border payments and anti-money laundering under the recently established bilateral financial working group.
However, no details were provided.
Garcia-Herrero noted that the combined holdings of Europe and Japan are larger than those of China, meaning the United States could ease the sale without major impact, the Post reported.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/china-dumps-usd-22-7-bn-in-us-treasury-bills-amid-deepening-strategic-rivalry-9278260/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China dumps $22.7 billion in US Treasuries amid growing strategic rivalry | World News
- Complete list of polls where Joe Biden now leads Donald Trump
- Pirates take on South Florida at home
- New Law Roachs Fashion Competition Series Is Almost Here
- CNBC celebrates its 35th anniversary on the New York Stock Exchange
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Imran's conversations with Qureshi, Azam and Asad mention playing with the number, IHC said
- Narendra Modi hopes to renew his mandate in India in the biggest elections on the planet | International
- Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis mourns the death of his wife
- Jokowi wants Apple factory in RI after Tim Cook's reception at palace
- Home Office official arrested for trying to sell UK residency to asylum seekers
- Google's latest job cuts are in finance and real estate