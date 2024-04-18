Politics
Modi's Hindu approach makes him a god to some Indian voters and a danger to others.
As Narendra Modi walked down a main street in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, standing in a flower-laden van adorned with more than 10 photos of him, the cheers grew louder and more ecstatic.
Hundreds of the prime minister's supporters spent hours waiting to catch a glimpse of the politician, who was briefly in Mangaluru on Sunday for an election event called a “roadshow”, which lasted a little over an hour.
It was one of several stops Modi made as he crisscrossed the vast country in the week before voting for India's marathon election began on Friday, visiting more than a dozen states Indians to try to obtain a third consecutive mandate.
Modi's party is well-positioned to return to power, with opinion polls putting him and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the lead, ahead of the opposition alliance of more than two dozen parties, including the of the once-dominant Indian National Congress.
“We have come to see Modi,” said Satish, who came from a small village 100 kilometers away for the Mangaluru rally. “Our God,” he added.
He credits Modi for much of India's growth, including new roads and infrastructure.
“He did a really good job, that's why we came,” Satish told CBC News, before his friend Suresh Dowda interrupted to add “particularly strong Hinduism.”
Hindu nationalism has become the dominant political ideology in India over the past decade under Modi, whose party has been accused of deepening religious divides and gradually eroding secular principles enshrined in the Indian constitution.
Strong support in the heart of the Hindu country
Adoration for the prime minister and his predominantly Hindu ideology is even stronger in the Hindu heartland of northern India.
Supporters at a recent rally near Jaipur, in Rajasthan state, repeatedly mentioned two measures that impressed them most: Modi's inauguration earlier this year of the Ram temple, built on the ruins of a demolished mosque, and its decision in 2019 to revoke the semi-autonomous government. status of Kashmir, the only Indian state with a Muslim majority.
Both measures were the fulfillment of long-standing promises made by the BJP to its Hindu nationalist base.
“I trust Modi, I vote Modi,” said Sinchana Harish, 20, a resident of Mangaluru.
“To develop our India, we need Modi. He is the only person who can change our India.”
The potential change that worries Modi's critics, if he is re-elected, is the hope that the BJP will further transform India into a Hindu-dominated country, to the detriment of India's minorities, particularly the country's 200 million Muslims .
“There is talk of changing the constitution in a very fundamental way,” said Delhi-based political scientist Rajeev Bhargava, who also spoke of what he sees as a lack of independence of Indian institutions such as the media and the judiciary. .
“There is a certain fear that [the government] will become even more dictatorial than it is.”
Modi has denied opposition accusations that his party intends to amend the constitution, although some BJP leaders have made remarks calling on voters to give the party a strong majority so that changes can be made.
Opposition parties also said they were being denied a level playing field. Some party members are currently in jail on corruption charges they deny, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.
A growing economic power
But for the crowds gathered to see Modi and hear him speak, this election, which spans a six-week period, is more about India's economic changes than religious ones.
“Modi has done a lot for us,” said Sumitra Sharma, who lives in Dausa district in northern Rajasthan, near Jaipur. “Inflation and prices have fallen.”
India's rapid economic growth is often one of the things Modi and his supporters mention when talking about his tenure.
India is now the world's fifth-largest economy, with analysts predicting it will rise to third place in the next three years, and it is a growing economic power that foreign leaders are trying to court. The value of the Indian stock market has tripled since Modi took office, but growth has been very uneven.
India's rich have become even richer, but the poorest 50 percent of the country's population live on an average income of only CA$1,200 per year.
“The Indian economy has, in a way, been on autopilot for quite some time,” Bhargava said.
“The results are extremely good for the top 10 percent, and especially good for the top 1 percent,” he said. “But young people can’t find jobs.”
The latest data from late 2023, compiled by the independent think tank Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, puts unemployment among Indians aged 20 to 24 at a staggering 44 percent.
This economic pain is palpable in some of the poorest areas of the Indian capital. Along a busy sidewalk on the outskirts of Delhi, a group of young people lined up with their paintbrushes and small tools as they casually waited to be hired for a day's work. They do it every day and hope for the best.
“There is no work for all the people sitting here,” Baban Mathur said.
Naresh Mahatu, in his 40s, is older but just as frustrated as he tries to find enough work to send money home to his family several hundred miles away in the state of Bihar.
“We meet here at five or six in the morning and continue to wait,” he told CBC News.
“The government has done nothing for the poor,” Mahatu said, adding that he believed Modi’s attention was elsewhere.
Standing nearby, Naveen Ranga, 28, echoed that statement.
“Modi doesn’t do anything,” he said. “He only works by talking about religion and creating a divide between this and that religion.”
Ranga said he was satisfied with the work of his local candidate, the BJP, but he hoped that the Congress party would win the elections.
Yet even though Indian elections are often full of surprises, most analysts agree that Modi is the clear favorite and that the question is not whether Modi and his BJP will win, but rather how much will be the majority.
The party's “main appeal” for many, according to Indian political analyst Arati Jerath, is its positioning as a champion of Hindu nationalist sentiment, “saying, you know, 'We will take care of Hindus, we are your party.' »
She said the emotional appeal to voters has the potential to “override all the other fundamental issues.”
|
