2 jurors dismissed in Trump Hush Money trial





NEW YORK Two jurors in the secret trial of former President Donald Trump were dismissed Thursday, one after expressing doubts about his ability to be fair and impartial and the other because he feared that some of his answers in court were not accurate.

The dismissals reduced the number of jurors present for the first-ever criminal trial of a former president to five.

The setbacks in the selection process emerged during a frenzied morning in which prosecutors also called for Trump to be held in contempt following a series of social media posts this week, while the The judge overseeing the case barred journalists from identifying the jurors' employers after expressing privacy concerns.

The appointment of the full jury, whenever it occurs, will be a pivotal moment in the case, paving the way for a trial that will put the former president's legal risk at the heart of the campaign against Democrat Joe Biden and for weeks of testimony about Trump's private affairs. his life before becoming president.

The jury selection process accelerated Tuesday with the selection of seven jurors. But on Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan revealed in court that one of the seven, an oncology nurse, had indicated that after sleeping on it all night she was concerned about its ability to be fair and impartial in this case. And although the jurors' names remain confidential, the woman said family members and friends have asked her about her juror status.

A second juror was dismissed after prosecutors expressed concerns that they may not have been honest by answering a jury selection question by saying he had never been charged or convicted of a crime .

The computer scientist was summoned to court to answer questions after prosecutors said they found an article about a person of the same name who was arrested in the 1990s for tearing up political posters relating to the political right in the suburb of Westchester County.

A prosecutor also revealed that a relative of the man may have been involved in a deferred prosecution agreement in the 1990s with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting the Trump case.

Since the juror was questioned in the judge's box on Thursday, without a microphone and out of reporting range, it is unclear whether the man confirmed or denied that either instance was connected to him.

Twelve jurors and six alternates must be seated to hear the trial. Merchan said Tuesday that opening statements could begin as early as Monday.

The jury selection process is a critical phase of any criminal trial, but particularly so when the defendant is a former president and the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party. Potential jurors have been questioned about their social media posts, personal lives and political views, while lawyers and judges look for biases that would prevent them from being impartial.

Within the court, it is widely recognized that there is no point in trying to find jurors without knowing Trump. A prosecutor said this week that lawyers aren't looking for people who have been living under the rock for eight years.

But Thursday's events highlighted the challenges inherent in selecting a jury for such a landmark and high-profile case. More than half of a group of 96 potential jurors brought into the courtroom were dismissed Thursday, most after saying they doubted their ability to be fair and impartial.

After excluding from the jury the nurse who had already been selected, Merchan ordered reporters in court not to report potential jurors' responses to questions about their current and former employers.

He said that as evidenced by what has already happened, this has become a problem. Responses will also be redacted from court transcripts.

Prosecutors had requested that the employers' requests be removed from the jury questionnaire. Defense attorney Todd Blanche responded that depriving us of information because of what the press does is not the solution.

The prosecutor's office on Monday sought a $3,000 fine from Trump for three Truth Social posts that they said violated the order. Since then, however, prosecutors say he has posted seven additional messages that they say violate the order.

Several of the posts involved an article referring to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen as a serial perjurer, and a Wednesday article repeated a Fox News host's claim that liberal activists were lying to be part of the jury, prosecutor Christopher Conroy said.

Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, said Cohen attacked President Trump in public statements, and Trump was only responding.

The judge had already scheduled a hearing next week on the request for sanctions for contempt of Trump's publications.

The lawsuit centers on a $130,000 payment that Trump's lawyer and personal fixer Michael Cohen made shortly before the 2016 election to porn actor Stormy Daniels to prevent her allegations of a sexual relationship with Trump from being revealed. made public in the final days of the race.

Prosecutors say Trump obscured the true nature of the payments in internal records when his company reimbursed Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 and is expected to be a star witness for the prosecution.

Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records. He could face up to four years in prison if convicted, although it is unclear whether the judge would choose to put him behind bars. Trump would almost certainly appeal any conviction.

The hush money case is one of four criminal prosecutions involving Trump as he fights to win back the White House, but it is possible it will be the only case to go to trial before November's presidential election.

Appeals and other legal wrangling have led to delays in cases accusing Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election and illegally hoarding classified documents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6968497/donald-trump-juror-dismissed-hush-money-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos