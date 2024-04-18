Politics
Trkiye continues its diplomacy and aid to Palestine
Despite a disinformation campaign, Trkiye persists in defending the Palestinian cause and works tirelessly to alleviate the suffering of the innocent population of Gaza in the face of the Israeli blockade and attacks.
As the world turns a blind eye to Israel's war crimes that amount to genocide in the Palestinian territories, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, a longtime supporter of Palestinian rights since the early days of his political career, is questioning in the spotlight at every opportunity.
The president deplored on Wednesday that his commitment to the Palestinian cause was being called into question. “As long as God grants me life, I will continue to defend the struggle of Palestine and I will be the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people,” Erdoan said in a speech.
When the West gave its almost unconditional support to Israel when the new round of conflict broke out between Israel and Palestine on October 7, Trkiye loudly condemned the Israeli attacks that killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.
Erdoan turned primarily to diplomacy, contacting dozens of leaders. Less than a month after the conflict broke out, Erdoan spoke with around 30 leaders, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog. His diplomatic efforts have touched everyone from the head of the United Nations to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis.
Three days after the start of the conflict, Erdoan became one of the first vocal critics of Israel in this new stage of the conflict, criticizing the approach of the United States and the West in general on this issue. He questioned the international community's silence over Israel's human rights violations. After Israel's first major attack on a hospital in Gaza on October 17, Erdoan condemned Israel in harsh terms. Trkiye declared a three-day national mourning for the victims of the hospital attack starting October 18, 2023.
Although he faced an outcry from Israel and even some allies, Erdoan was unrepentant when he openly declared on October 25 that Hamas was a resistance group, not an organization terrorist as described by most Western countries siding with Israel. His rhetoric was no different from his remarks regarding Hamas in the past, well before his presidency, but he found renewed popularity among some defenders of the Palestinian cause. In the same speech, Erdoan declared an end to the expected normalization of relations with Israel, abandoning his plan to visit Israel. The president then called on all countries with a conscience to pressure the Netanyahu administration to end the atrocities in Gaza. He also sought to mobilize the United Nations Security Council to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, denouncing the delay in the face of children being killed.
On October 28, Erdoan drew a huge crowd to Istanbul for the Great Palestine Rally. The event was a sign of growing public support in Trkiye for the Palestinian cause, although it was not the first protest against Israeli attacks. Before and after the event, Turkish citizens regularly took to the streets to denounce Israel. On social media, Turks have launched awareness campaigns, with hashtags such as For Palestine and United4Palestine.
The president raised the issue at every forum, from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit to the extraordinary meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He also proposed that Trkiyes vouch for a two-state solution to this problem.
On the legal front, Trkiye joined other countries in efforts to implicate Israel for its crimes against the Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In February, Trkiye presented his findings on Israel's wrongdoing in a case brought to the international judicial body by South Africa. Erdoan also received Palestinian leaders, from Mahmoud Abbas to Hamas Ismail Haniyeh.
Erdoan is a popular figure in the Palestinian cause, especially after his well-documented confrontation with then-Israeli President Shimon Peres in 2009 at the World Economic Forum. Erdoan's outspoken criticism of Israeli attacks earlier this year disrupted Tel Aviv and led to a deterioration of ties between the two countries. A year after this incident, Israeli troops boarded a Turkish ship carrying aid to Gaza and massacred nine Turkish activists on board in the infamous Mavi Marmara incident. Trkiye recalled his envoy to Israel and subsequently severed diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.
Aid, restrictions
Trkiye also continued his efforts to help the Palestinians and to punish Israel economically. Israel, already facing a widespread boycott, saw its imports of 54 products from Trkiye restricted.
Since October 7, Trkiye has delivered some 50,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Earlier this week, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kzlay) sent its ninth humanitarian ship to Gaza since October 7.
The aid covered everything from food to ambulances and medical staff. Alongside government agencies, Turkish charities have mobilized for Gaza with a series of donation campaigns. Branches of the charities in Gaza also serve meals at soup kitchens in the Palestinian enclave.
