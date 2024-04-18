Trump's historic secret trial seats 12 jurors, plus one alternate





A full 12-person jury was selected Thursday for Donald Trump's secret trial in New York after both sides questioned nearly 200 potential jurors on their ability to be fair and impartial when confronting the polarizing former president and the accusations criminal charges brought against him. him.

“We have our jury,” Judge Juan Merchan said after the 12th juror was selected. A replacement has also been selected, with five more still to be chosen. “I hope we finish tomorrow,” the judge said before swearing in the jury.

If that happens, opening statements in the first-ever criminal trial involving a former president could begin as soon as Monday.

The panel is made up of seven men and five women. Among the newcomers sworn in Thursday were a retired wealth manager, a speech therapist, a product development manager and a physical therapist. Among those sworn in Tuesday were a lawyer, a salesman, a teacher and a software engineer.

The jury's distribution took place after a hectic start to the day. Two of the seven jurors who had already been sworn in earlier in the week were dismissed from the case in the morning.

The former was fired after telling the judge she now feared she could not be impartial after friends, colleagues and family members asked if she was a juror in the case. The juror, a nurse, said she didn't believe she could “let outside influences not affect my decision-making in the courtroom.”

Donald Trump during the second day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 16, 2024 in New York. Justin Lane / AFP – Getty Images

After being fired, Merchan chastised the media for reporting on certain details of jurors' appearances and their locations, and ordered the press not to report physical descriptions of potential jurors or their answers about where they currently work and where they used to work. work in the future.

We just lost what “probably would have been a very good juror for this case” because of such reporting, the judge said.

The judge previously ordered that the jury remain anonymous for security reasons and said Thursday: It kind of defeats the purpose of an anonymous jury if people can be easily identified.

The second juror was released after being summoned for further questioning, following prosecutors' concerns that one of his answers during questioning was not accurate.

The man, who was sworn in as Juror No. 4, had said neither he nor any member of his family had been charged with a crime, but Joshua Steinglass of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said discovered that a person with the same name had been arrested. in the 1990s for tearing down political posters and that his wife appeared to have been involved in a corruption investigation by the prosecutor's office during the same period.

Merchan said that during further questioning, which took place in court with attorneys, the juror “expressed dissatisfaction with the amount of information available about him in the public.”

After speaking with attorneys, the judge said, “I order that juror number 4 be excused.”

After dealing with the two dismissed jurors, attention turned again to the process of selecting additional jurors from a pool of 96 people, the same size group that was used Monday and yielded the jurors who already make an oath.

By the end of the day, the judge had managed to replace the two dismissed panelists with two more and added five more to get a full jury, plus one alternate.

As with the previous group, the process started slowly. When asked as a group if they thought they couldn't be fair or impartial, 48 people raised their hands and were fired, a number slightly lower than the 50-plus who were excused Monday. Nine others were excused for various undisclosed issues before the rest began answering questions individually on the judge's 42-question questionnaire.

A juror from the original group, who said he was born and raised in Italy, was immediately dismissed after comparing Trump to Silvio Berlusconi, the late media mogul and former Italian prime minister who was involved in numerous sex and corruption scandals. corruption.

The Italian media has a very strong association with Mr. Trump and Silvio Berlusconi, the man said, adding that it would be a bit difficult for me to maintain my impartiality and fairness.

Trump spoke intently to individual jurors as prosecutor Joshua Steinglass began questioning them. The former president appeared to smile after Steinglass said “some witnesses had what you might consider baggage” and mentioned that a key witness, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, had pleaded guilty to lied to Congress.

He continued to observe the jurors as his attorney Susan Necheles questioned them. One potential juror told her, “I don’t have any strong opinions” about Trump, but “I don’t like his personality.” I don't like some of my colleagues either. When Necheles asked the press to elaborate, she said, “He seems very selfish and egotistical, and I don't really appreciate that in a public servant.”

Trump didn't seem to like the response, crossed his arms and whispered something to Emil Bove, another of his lawyers.

The next potential juror, a man who owns his own construction company, was more of a fan and said he was impressed by his rise as a businessman and politician. He was our president. It’s pretty amazing,” the man said.

Another juror addressed the elephant in the room, pointing out that it was quite difficult not to have had any strong feelings or conversations about Trump during his presidency.

The days of interrogation also served as a reminder that long before he was nationally omnipresent, he was an omnipresent force in New York. One potential juror who worked in real estate had friends who had worked with Trump, another recalled seeing Trump and his then-wife, Marla Maples, “buying baby things” in the 1990s, and one Another, who described himself as an “aspiring hockey player,” said he was grateful to Trump for the work he had done at the Wollman Rink in Central Park.

There were also ties to the Trump world: Another potential juror said her husband was a lawyer and they had stayed together at Necheles' house about 15 years before. Necheles asked that the woman be deported for cause, a request the judge denied. Necheles then used one of his limited peremptory challenges to have her struck. All 10 had been used by the end of the day. Prosecutors had one left when the jury was chosen.

Although both sides can present an unlimited number of challenges for cause, it is up to the judge to decide whether to grant those challenges and strike those jurors. Merchan dismissed two jurors for cause on Tuesday and two on Thursday. One of the people the judge fired was a woman who posted on social media in 2016 that Trump was “anathema to everything I was taught about faith.” She apologized for the post and said, “I'm not holding those positions today.” She added that she thought Trump's policies were “spicy.”

Earlier Thursday, the prosecutor's office complained that Trump continued to violate the silence order barring him from trashing jurors and potential witnesses with a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Since you signed the last order that we handed out on Monday, the defendant has violated the order seven more times,” Chris Conroy of the DA's office told the judge, adding, “It's ridiculous. This has to stop.”

Trump's lawyer, Bove, said that some of these messages were responses to accusations by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and that others were simply articles published by other people and media outlets, which which, according to Bove, is not prohibited by the silence order.

The judge scheduled a hearing Tuesday on the prosecutor's motion to find Trump in contempt.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records and has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office claims Trump falsified business records to hide money he was paying his former lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse him for the $130,000 he paid to the adult film actor Stormy Daniels near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Trump denied sleeping with Daniels, but he admitted to repaying Cohen.

The prosecutor's office also alleges that American Media Inc. paid $150,000 to model and actress Karen McDougal, who appeared in Playboy magazine and claimed she had a nine-month affair with Trump before his election to the presidency, in exchange for his agreement not to speak. about the alleged sexual relationship.

Trump also denied having a sexual relationship with McDougal.

